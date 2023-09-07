Freedom Candidate Debate
FREEDOM — Thursday, Sept. 7, 6-7:30 p.m.: Select Board candidates Laura Greeley, a child day care services provider, and Tyler Hadyniak, an attorney, will debate in the Town Office Election Annex. Zoom option available: Meeting ID#: 431 235 8395; Passcode: TownMeet.
Songs & Stories
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m., City Park: Children’s librarian Stephanie Holman brings the joy of storytelling and puppets. Grace Yanz is a singer-songwriter with experience in group singing and teaching music to young children. Sunflower cookies and lemonade will be served.
Arboretum Tour
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m.: Tour Belfast City Park Arboretum with founding arborist Aleta McKeage of Waldo County Soil and Water Conservation District. Meet at the plaza by the Northport Avenue entrance. Optional brown bag lunch at City Park pavilion will follow. Canceled if it rains.
Waldo County Triad Auction
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 8, Tarratine Hall, 153 Main St.: Waldo County Triad’s annual auction preview at 5 p.m.; auction begins at 5:45 p.m. Bid on furniture, tools, jewelry, gift certificates and more. Also a 50/50 raffle and food concessions. FMI: WaldoCountyTriad.com.
SSCL Great Event
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Stockton Springs Community Library and Town Hall: Annual community yard sale, live music, barbecue, homemade doughnuts, strawberry shortcake, bake sale, children’s activities, and more.
Maine Lighthouse Day
STOCKTON SPRINGS/ISLESBORO — Saturday, Sept. 9: Fort Point Lighthouse in Stockton Springs and Grindle Point Lighthouse on Islesboro will be open to visitors (9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Fort Point; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Grindle Point).
Children’s Hour
LINCOLNVILLE CENTER — Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. (Rain date Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.): Free for 2- to 5-year-olds and their parents at Lincolnville Community Library, 208 Main St. Share stories, activities, games, and songs while learning about apples. Children can pick apples, taste four varieties and vote for their favorite, create apple prints, plant apple seeds, and sing apple songs. Kids may dress like Johnny Appleseed. FMI: 706-3896.
Waldo Dems’ End-of-Summer Picnic
MONROE — Saturday, Sept. 9, 1-4 p.m.: Waldo County Democratic Committee holds its annual end-of-summer potluck picnic at Gesner Park. Yard games, music and food. Email info@waldocountydemocrats.com to RSVP for the Sept. 9 picnic or to get involved in grant activities.
Prospect Lots More than Beans Supper
PROSPECT — Saturday, Sept. 9, 4 to 6 p.m.: Prospect Community Center’s monthly supper in the dining room, 959 Bangor Road (Route 1A). Menu: baked beans, hot dogs, pulled pork, lasagna, American chop suey, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, clam, and chicken casseroles, fresh salads, homemade pies, cakes, and yeast rolls. Adults $10, children under 12, $2. You can’t eat at home for less! Proceeds benefit building maintenance and community concerns. FMI: 567-3170.
Maine Wienerfest
BELFAST — Sunday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Steamboat Landing Park: Annual dachshund festival for doxies and those who love them. Admission $5 benefits P.A.W.S. Adoption Center.
Open House & Tours
BROOKS — Sunday, Sept. 10, 1-5 p.m., Peace Ridge Sanctuary, 1111 Littlefield Road: Tour facilities, meet resident animals, hear why they were rescued. $25 donation. FMI: melissa@peaceridgesanctuary.org.
Ragtime/Dixieland Concert
SEARSPORT — Sunday, Sept. 10, 3-4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 8 Church St.: Sean Fleming and his Red Hot Peppers band perform pieces originally played by “Jelly Roll” Morton, Louis Armstrong, Scott Joplin, the New Orleans Rhythm Kings and more. Admission by donation.
Make Your Own Bird Feeders
BELFAST — Tuesday, Sept. 12: Pick up supplies for Belfast Free Library’s Take and Make activity for children and teens while they last on the Youth Services Floor during library hours. Supplies are funded in part by a grant from the Anonimo Foundation.
School Budget Surplus Meeting
WINTERPORT — Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m.: Town meeting at the Winterport Town Office to discuss the RSU 22 school budget surplus.
Season of Creation: Trees in Belfast
BELFAST — Wednesday, Sept. 13, noon, City Park pavilion: City Councilor Mike Hurley discusses the national Green Streets program, past and present city tree planting, the city tree ordinance and tree warden, more. Bring a brown bag lunch. Rain location: Belfast Free Library Abbott Room.
Handcrafters Registration Deadline
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 15: Deadline to register for Waldo County Handcrafters’ Day Oct. 5. Volunteers will offer five day-long workshops. For details on programs and registration materials, visit waldocountytriad.com or call 1-866-426-7555 to receive a flyer by mail. Proceeds benefit Waldo County Triad.
Senior Smart Driver Class
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds House: Sharpen driving skills, give yourself every possible advantage as you age, continue to drive safely as long as you can. Limited seating, $25 fee, $5 off for AARP members. Insurance discount (55+). Advance registration required. FMI and reserve: 322-3961.
Indoor Yard Sale
BELFAST — Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane. Something for everyone!!
Repair Café
BELFAST — Saturday Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-noon, Waldo County Y: There is a chill in the air — time to mend fall clothing, tune up bikes for school, fix lamps. We will fix small electric stuff, like vacuums, mixers and toasters. Bring us your broken stuff — keep it out of the landfill — save yourself from unnecessary shopping. Have some fun. Bring replacement parts if you have them.
Cemetery Walking Tour
BELFAST — Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.: Join Belfast Historian Megan Pinnette for a walking tour of Grove Cemetery, 21 Belmont Ave. Meet at the Cemetery Chapel, open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. with light refreshments. Suggested donation $10 to benefit Chapel Fund. Hour-long tour will feature Belfast notables in conjunction with the city’s 250th anniversary. Rain date, Sept. 23. FMI: info@belfastmuseum.org.
Common Ground Country Fair
UNITY — Sept. 22, 23, 24: MOFGA’s annual celebration of rural living. Fairgrounds are open Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 1,000-plus exhibitors and speakers. Advance ticket pricing available until Sept. 20 at mofga.org/tickets.