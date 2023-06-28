Pie Sale
LIBERTY — Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m. till sold out: Liberty Library fundraiser.
Open Garden Day
LINCOLNVILLE — Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.,105 Proctor Road: Susan and Jack Silverio’s garden will be open to the public, rain or shine, as part of the Belfast Garden Club’s summer event, Open Garden Days. Admission is $5.
Parade, Fireworks
ISLESBORO — Saturday, July 1, gather at the Community Center at 10:30 a.m.; parade steps off at 11 a.m. Fireworks over Grindle Point, 9:15 p.m. (Rain date July 2.)
Free Admission, Activities
SEARSPORT — Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Traditional activities like croquet, bean bag toss, and children’s crafts on the Penobscot Marine Museum’s crescent. No tours of the Fowler-True-Ross House. Visitors please start at the Visitors Center, 40 E. Main St.
Firefighters Barbecue
ISLESBORO — Tuesday, July 4, noon to 2 p.m.: Barbecue at the Fire Station.
Red, White, Blue and You!
BELFAST — Friday, July 7, 10-11 a.m.: Join Belfast Free Library Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Holman for a red, white and blue storytime on the grass near the playground in Belfast City Park! Rain location is the library’s Abbott Room.
History Walking Tour
BELFAST — Friday, July 7, 1 p.m.: Meet at Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, 14 Main St., for a tour with Belfast Historian Megan Pinette. Learn about early settlers, waterfront industries, fires and landmark buildings. $10 donation. FMI: (207) 338- 9229.
Summer Fair
BELFAST — Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., The First Church in Belfast, corner of Spring and Court streets. Jane’s scones, books, plants, Joyous Junk, baked goods and more. Barbecue lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, kielbasa, drumsticks, homemade strawberry shortcake for sale.
30th Annual Strawberry Festival
LINCOLNVILLE CENTER — Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Community Building, Route 173/Searsmont Road, sponsored by United Christian Church (UCC). Parade beginning at 10 a.m., music, face painting, raffles, hot dogs, popcorn and spectacular strawberry desserts. The 1821 Meeting House will be open for tours. Bring lawn chairs. FMI: Tracee O'Brien, event coordinator, (207) 380-2899 or ucclincolnville1821@gmail.com.
Open Garden Days
BELFAST — Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine: Tour Bob and Marsha Siviski’s gardens at 71 Cedar St. Admission is $5.
Turkey Supper
NORTHPORT — Saturday, July 8, 5 p.m.: Old fashioned turkey supper by Excelsior Masons at the Lodge in Saturday Cove.
Summer Reading Program
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Tuesdays, beginning July 11, 9:30-11 a.m., Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St. Stories, activities, crafts, and snacks. Free for all ages. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” focuses on kindness, friendship and unity. FMI: 207-567-4147.
Storyteller
LIBERTY — Wednesday, July 12, 6 p.m., Liberty Library: Storyteller Antonio Rocha’s act includes spoken word, mime and sound effects; for all ages.
Book & Bake Sale
SEARSMONT — Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Searsmont Town Library: Books, pies, cakes, breads, silent auction, fly fishing demo, town fire truck and exhibits at Searsmont Historical Society barn. Pinwheel Brothers perform live at 10 a.m.
Belfast Community Drum Circle
BELFAST — Saturday, July 29, 1-3 p.m.: Waldo County YMCA Outdoor Pavilion. Beginners and experienced drummers welcome. Bring a chair; bring a drum or borrow one of ours.
Ongoing: Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.