Themed Walking Tours
SEARSPORT — Thursdays, July 20 and 27, Aug. 3 and 10, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., Penobscot Marine Museum. July theme is “They Did it in Petticoats: Searsport Women’s History.” In August, the theme will be “The Feds, The Greeks, and Those Delightful Victorians: Searsport Architecture.” $8/person with preregistration; $10/person at the door. To register, visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org/events-list/.
History Walking Tour
BELFAST — Friday, July 21, 1 p.m., and every Friday in July and August: Join Megan Pinette, Belfast historian, on a one-hour-plus walking tour of the downtown area. Meet at the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, 14 Main St. Donation of $10/person. FMI: (207) 338-9229.
Public Auction
EAST BELFAST — Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m., preview 9-10:45 a.m.: Something for everyone with Lin Calista, auctioneer, at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane.
Bucksport Bay Festival
BUCKSPORT — Saturday, July 22, all day, on the waterfront: Kids’ Center, Classic Car Show, Family Fun Run and Dog Walk, parade, fireworks, tours of the Schooner Bowdoin, Touch-a-Truck, K-9 demonstration, Dunlap Highland Band, tours of U.S. Coast Guard’s 47-foot motor lifeboat, and live music from 1 to 9 p.m.
Maine Celtic Celebration
BELFAST — Friday (4-9 p.m.), Saturday and Sunday (all day), July 21-23, on the waterfront. Music, food and fun. Family-oriented weekend celebrating the rich Celtic heritage, culture, and hospitality found along the coast of Maine. $15 suggested donation.
Drip Painting for Teens
BELFAST — Friday, July 21, 4-5:30 p.m.: Famous artists have used drip painting to express themselves for years. Learn about this form of painting and create your own art in the Abbott Room, Belfast Free Library. All supplies provided.
Open Garden Day
BELFAST — Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 29 Wight St.: Visit the expansive organic gardens of family physician Peter Millard and his wife, nurse Emily Wesson, as part of Belfast Garden Club’s summer series, Open Garden Days. $5.
Open Farm Day
STATEWIDE — Sunday, July 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Maine farms are open for visits, including Ellie’s Daylilies in Troy, Leafsong Family Farm in Belmont, Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm in Unity, Seek-No-Further Farmstead in Monroe and Tiny Acres Farm in Montville. FM: realmaine.com.
Open House
BROOKS – Sunday, July 23, 1-3 p.m.: Brooks Historical Society, Pilley House. Slide presentation of "People, Places and Events of Brooks — Then and Now" narrated by Raymond Quimby.
Community Circles on Climate
BELFAST — Sunday, July 23, and Saturday, Aug. 5, 4-6 p.m.: Join climate scientist Dr. Peter Kalmus and other climate activists at Possibility Alliance, 85 Edgecomb Road, to discuss practical ways to support a just transition and increase community resilience.
Talk: ‘Daredevil of the Skies’
BELFAST — Monday, July 24, 7 p.m.: Belfast Historical Society meets in Belfast Free Library's Abbott Room to hear a talk by Megan Pinette, Historical Society president, entitled “Daredevil of the Skies, Capt. Albert W. Stevens,” about his achievements as the nation’s best aerial photographer in the early 20th century.
Give Blood
BELFAST — Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Belfast Boat House, 34 Commercial St.: Make an appointment at redcross.org.
Shop for Hope
ROCKLAND — Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 27, 28 and 29, Flanagan Community Center, 61 Limerock St.: New Hope Midcoast’s boutique clothing and accessory sale.
Dogs and Cats Storytime
BELFAST — Friday, July 28, 10-11 a.m.: Belfast Free Library Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Holman moves summer storytime to Belfast City Park. Hear stories about dogs and cats on the grass near the playground. Rain location: Library’s Abbott Room.
Hazardous Waste Day
ISLESBORO — Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m.-noon, transfer station. Questions? Call the transfer station at 734- 6811.
Freedom Field Day
FREEDOM — Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.: A family fund day with a parade, chicken barbecue, boat parade, several vendors.
Chicken Barbecue
UNITY — Saturday, July 29, noon until food is gone, 108 Windemere Lane: American Legion Post’s dine in or take out fundraiser. $12 per meal includes half a chicken, barbecue sauce, baked beans, rolls, chips, a dessert, and a beverage.
Belfast Community Drum Circle
BELFAST — Saturday, July 29, 1-3 p.m.: Waldo County YMCA Outdoor Pavilion. Beginners and experienced drummers welcome. Bring a chair; bring a drum or borrow one of ours.
Turkey Supper
FRANKFORT — Saturday, July 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until gone: Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South. Roast turkey, mashed potato, gravy, peas, stuffing and homemade pie for $12. Dine-in also includes coffee, punch or water. To preorder a takeout meal, call (207) 223-9978 on the day of the supper for pickup at 4:45 p.m.
Ongoing: Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Summer Reading Program
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m., Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St. Stories, activities, crafts, and snacks. Free for all ages. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” focuses on kindness, friendship and unity. FMI: 207-567-4147.