Community News

Themed Walking Tours

SEARSPORT — Thursdays, July 20 and 27, Aug. 3 and 10, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., Penobscot Marine Museum. July theme is “They Did it in Petticoats: Searsport Women’s History.” In August, the theme will be “The Feds, The Greeks, and Those Delightful Victorians: Searsport Architecture.” $8/person with preregistration; $10/person at the door. To register, visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org/events-list/.

Tags

Recommended for you