Community News

‘Seaweed & Shanties’

BELFAST — Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-noon, City Park, just beyond the playground: Free community garden music series offering with Belfast’s own Bennett Konesni. Collect seaweed on the beach for mulching the garden, and then spreading it. Bring a bucket for seaweed collecting, a trowel for weeding, a sun hat, and a water bottle. Konesni is a farmer, artist and musician known for getting people gardening while singing.

Recommended for you