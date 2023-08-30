‘Seaweed & Shanties’
BELFAST — Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-noon, City Park, just beyond the playground: Free community garden music series offering with Belfast’s own Bennett Konesni. Collect seaweed on the beach for mulching the garden, and then spreading it. Bring a bucket for seaweed collecting, a trowel for weeding, a sun hat, and a water bottle. Konesni is a farmer, artist and musician known for getting people gardening while singing.
Open Mic Returns
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Sandy Point Congregational Church, 698 U.S. Route 1 (next door to the Community Center, the old open mike location). Open Mic Plus returns following the pandemic hiatus! All levels are invited to share their talents at the open mic. If you are a musician, poet, comic or storyteller, come join in. Surprise featured performer. FMI: (207) 567-3967.
Belfast Summer Nights
BELFAST — Thursday, Aug. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Steamboat Landing Park: Noah Fishman + Friends and Three Button Deluxe perform; part of a free family-friendly music series. Bring a picnic and dancing shoes! Dogs allowed in upper listening area only (Front Street/Belfast Common Park). Hat will be passed for free-will donations.
Community, Contra Dances
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m., First Church in Belfast, UCC: Community dance called by Chrissy Fowler and Lisa Newcomb to music by the All Comers Band (open to all ages, instruments and skill levels; musicians practice at 6 p.m.; tunes posted online). At 8 p.m., Lisa Greenleaf calls the contra dance with fiddle tunes by Rebecca Weiss, Rose Whitehead and local phenom Benjamin Foss. Admission $15-$20 (or $1 children, $2 adults for community dance only).
Dead Gowns Concert
MONTVILLE — Friday, Sept. 1, 7-10 p.m., High Ridge Farm, 117 Choate Road: Portland’s Dead Gowns brings alt-country lounge songwriting, joined by jes for instrumental surf-inspired folk rock, to High Ridge Farm. No BYOB, no pets. $10/$15.
Rising Tide Paddle
FRANKFORT — Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Paddle the South Branch of the Marsh River with Belfast Bay Watershed Coaltion’s Cloe Chunn. Paddle the rising tide from Frankfort 4 miles up to its head for a picnic lunch, then back when the tide turns, returning around 3 p.m. To register, call Chunn at 338-1147.
Let’s Go Fly a Kite
BELFAST — Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial St: Bring your own kite, build and decorate a kite at one of our stations (supplies provided at no cost), or just come down to enjoy the colorful display across the sky. Sponsored by Little River Church.
Wee Bee Jammin Festival
MONTVILLE — Saturday, Sept. 2, 3-7 p.m., Nine Acre Woods, 89 Kingdom Road: Glen DaCosta on saxophone. Woodland family event — bring a seat, a picnic, s’mores, and an instrument to jam on with the “Bang on the Drum” drum circle along with festival performers Gordon Goes and Traveling Light. $25 suggested.
Jackson Congregational Church Reopening
JACKSON — Sunday, Sept. 3, 4 p.m.: Ice cream social, followed at 5 p.m. by the first service in over 10 years at the church, corner of Village Road and Route 7. Guest pastor will be April Turner from Freedom Congregational Church.
Arboretum Tours
BELFAST — Wednesday, Sept. 6, and Friday, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m.: Tour Belfast City Park Arboretum with founding arborist Aleta McKeage of Waldo County Soil and Water Conservation District. Meet at the plaza by the Northport Avenue entrance. Optional brown bag lunch at City Park pavilion will follow. Canceled if it rains.
Jason Hemmens Saxophone Concert
THORNDIKE — Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.: Noted saxophonist Jason Hemmens, a Waldo County native and Mount View High School graduate, returns to Clifford Performing Arts Center at MVHS for a concert. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Songs & Stories
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m., City Park: Song & Stories session. Children’s librarian Stephanie Holman brings the joy of storytelling and puppets. Grace Yanz is a singer-songwriter with experience in group singing and teaching music to young children. Sunflower cookies and lemonade will be served.
Waldo County Triad Auction
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 8, Tarratine Hall, 153 Main St.: Waldo County Triad’s annual auction preview at 5 p.m.; auction begins at 5:45 p.m. Bid on furniture, tools, jewelry, gift certificates and more. Also a 50/50 raffle and food concessions. FMI: WaldoCountyTriad.com.
SSCL Great Event
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Stockton Springs Community Library and Town Hall: Annual community yard sale, live music, barbecue, homemade doughnuts, strawberry shortcake, bake sale, children’s activities, and more.
Waldo Dems’ End-of-Summer Picnic
MONROE — Saturday, Sept. 9, 1-4 p.m.: Waldo County Democratic Committee holds its annual end-of-summer potluck picnic at Gesner Park. Yard games, music and food. Email info@waldocountydemocrats.com to RSVP for the Sept. 9 picnic or to get involved in grant activities.
Maine Wienerfest
BELFAST — Sunday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Steamboat Landing Park: Annual dachshund festival.
Open House &
Educational Tours
BROOKS — Sunday, Sept. 10, 1-5 p.m., Peace Ridge Sanctuary, 1111 Littlefield Road: Tour facilities, meet resident animals, hear why they were rescued. $25 donation. FMI: melissa@peaceridgesanctuary.org.
Ragtime/Dixieland Concert
SEARSPORT — Sunday, Sept. 10, 3-4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 8 Church St.: Sean Fleming and his Red Hot Peppers band perform pieces originally played by “Jelly Roll” Morton, Louis Armstrong, Scott Joplin, the New Orleans Rhythm Kings and more. Admission by donation.
Talk: Trees in Belfast
BELFAST — Wednesday, Sept. 13, noon, City Park pavilion: Hear from City Councilor Mike Hurley about the national Green Streets program, past and present city tree planting, the city tree ordinance and tree warden, more. Bring a brown bag lunch. If it rains, program moves to Belfast Free Library Abbott Room.
Senior Smart Driver Class
BELFAST — Friday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds House: Sharpen driving skills, give yourself every possible advantage as you age, continue to drive safely as long as you can. Limited seating, $25 fee, $5 off for AARP members. Insurance discount (55+). Advance registration required. FMI and reserve: 322-3961.