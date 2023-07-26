History Walking Tour
BELFAST — Friday, July 28, 1 p.m., and every Friday through August: Join Megan Pinette, Belfast historian, on a one-hour-plus downtown walking tour. Meet at Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, 14 Main St. Donation $10/person. FMI: (207) 338-9229.
Shop for Hope
ROCKLAND — Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Flanagan Community Center, 61 Limerock St.: New Hope Midcoast’s boutique clothing and accessory sale.
Dogs and Cats Storytime
BELFAST — Friday, July 28, 10-11 a.m.: Belfast Free Library Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Holman moves summer storytime to Belfast City Park. Hear stories about dogs and cats on the grass near the playground. Rain location: Library’s Abbott Room.
Hazardous Waste Day
ISLESBORO — Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m.-noon, transfer station. Questions? Call the transfer station at 734- 6811.
Open Garden Day
BELMONT — Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 103 Northport Road: Mary Trotochaud and Rick McDowell’s extensive garden includes vegetables, perennials and fruit trees. Part of Belfast Garden Club’s summer series, Open Garden Days. $5.
Freedom Field Day
FREEDOM — Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.: Family fund day with a parade, chicken barbecue, boat parade, several vendors.
Chicken Barbecue
UNITY — Saturday, July 29, noon until food is gone, 108 Windemere Lane: American Legion Post’s dine in or take out fundraiser. $12 per meal includes half a chicken, barbecue sauce, baked beans, rolls, chips, a dessert, and a beverage.
Belfast Community Drum Circle
BELFAST — Saturday, July 29, 1-3 p.m.: Waldo County YMCA Outdoor Pavilion. Beginners and experienced drummers welcome. Bring a chair; bring a drum or borrow one of ours.
Turkey Supper
FRANKFORT — Saturday, July 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until gone: Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South. Roast turkey, mashed potato, gravy, peas, stuffing and homemade pie for $12. Dine-in also includes coffee, punch or water. To preorder a takeout meal, call (207) 223-9978 on the day of the supper for pickup at 4:45 p.m.
Armenian Summer Picnic
SEARSPORT — Sunday, July 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Searsport Shores Ocean Campground, Route 1: Food, music, dancing. FMI and tickets: makersguildmaine.org/armenian-picnic/ or campocean.com or (207) 548-6059.
Author Talk
LINCOLNVILLE — Wednesday, Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m.: Local author Carol Chen reads from and discusses her books “Lobsters Without Borders” and “Don’t Touch My Cocktail” at Lincolnville Community Library. Free, refreshments. FMI: (207) 706-3896 or questions@lincolnvillelibrary.org.
20th Seal Bay Festival
BELFAST — Wednesday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., First Church in Belfast, 8 Court St.: American chamber music featuring Cassatt String Quartet with works by De Ritis, Chen Yi and Zhou Long, preceded by an introduction of their works by the composers. FMI: sealbayfestival.org.
Themed Walking Tours
SEARSPORT — Thursdays, Aug. 3 and 10, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., Penobscot Marine Museum. Theme Aug. 3: “The Feds, The Greeks, and Those Delightful Victorians: Searsport Architecture.” Theme Aug. 10: “They Did It in Petticoats: A Searsport Women’s History Walking Tour.” $8/person with preregistration at penobscotmarinemuseum.org/events-list/; $10/person at the door.
Community Circle on Climate
BELFAST — Saturday, Aug. 5, 4-6 p.m.: Join climate scientist Dr. Peter Kalmus and other climate activists at Possibility Alliance, 85 Edgecomb Road, to discuss practical ways to support a just transition and increase community resilience.
Give Blood
BELFAST — Wednesday, Aug. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Belfast Boathouse: American Red Cross is offering incentives in August to donors who help address the current blood shortage. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Plant Sale
MONTVILLE — Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: During Montville Field Day, the Montville Historical Society will sell perennials, including daylilies donated by plant breeder Bill Warman of The Maine Garden, at the Kingdom Schoolhouse. The Schoolhouse will also be open to visitors during the sale.
Ongoing: Tai Chi/Qigong Five Animals
SEARSPORT — Ongoing Mondays, 4 p.m. on the lawn at Carver Memorial Library. Fun and friendly introduction to Turtle, Snake, Crane, Tiger, and Dragon, led by Dean Anderson. All ages welcome, children to seniors. Donations appreciated, but the library encourages everyone to come who would like to attend.
Summer Reading Program
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m., Stockton Springs Community Library, 6 Station St. Stories, activities, crafts, and snacks. Free for all ages. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” focuses on kindness, friendship and unity. FMI: 207-567-4147.