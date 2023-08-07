STOCKTON SPRINGS — How can you not love a Pie-Palooza? Who would not rejoice in a bountiful, rich and delectable array of both sweet and savory pies? The Sandy Point Community Club will hold a Pie-Palooza Dinner in the lower level event room of the Stockton Springs Town Hall, 217 Main St., on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. Entry is by donation and all are welcome.
The Pie-Palooza is another step on a long fundraising journey to secure the monies needed to renovate and restore the Sandy Point Community Club building (originally called Griffin Hall), which has been standing since 1840.
Sandy Point Community Club was first created in 1923. The name is a bit of a misnomer at present because no membership is required and events hosted by the club are always open to all. But back in 1923, the original purpose of the club was to provide a center for creating activities to generate a closer feeling among seasonal summer folk and year-round residents in the area.
For many years the club held weekly dances, variety shows, costume parties and community fairs. In more recent times, activities have included public suppers, open mic evenings and performances by well-known musical artists.
The club has seen celebrations of historical milestones such as D-Day in 1944 during World War II, and has borne witness to the dramatic growth and development (and sometimes dissolutions) of many enterprises and towns in the Penobscot Bay area. This organization will have survived for 100 years as of Aug. 27 this year.