Sandy Point Community Club

Sandy Point Community Club building, which is in need of repairs and restoration.

STOCKTON SPRINGS — How can you not love a Pie-Palooza? Who would not rejoice in a bountiful, rich and delectable array of both sweet and savory pies? The Sandy Point Community Club will hold a Pie-Palooza Dinner in the lower level event room of the Stockton Springs Town Hall, 217 Main St., on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. Entry is by donation and all are welcome.

The Pie-Palooza is another step on a long fundraising journey to secure the monies needed to renovate and restore the Sandy Point Community Club building (originally called Griffin Hall), which has been standing since 1840.