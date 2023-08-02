Community News

David Estey's "Belfast Dock"

David Estey’s archival, signed, matted and framed giclee print of “Belfast Dock,” will be auctioned at Evening by the Bay on Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of David Estey and Belfast Rotary Club

BELFAST — Belfast Rotary Club launches its 16th Belfast Harbor Fest with Evening by the Bay, a special event on Friday evening, Aug. 18, to benefit the Regional School Unit 71 and 20 elementary schools’ Clothes Closet programs.

“Thanks to Paul Naron and United Farmers Market, Evening by the Bay will be bigger and better than ever,” said Sue Beemer, chair of the event committee and Head of School at Cornerspring Montessori School in Belfast. “Paul’s support last year helped Rotary raise $10,000 for the Waldo County Technical Center. This year, the array of live auction and silent auction items should appeal to everyone.”

