BELFAST — Belfast Rotary Club launches its 16th Belfast Harbor Fest with Evening by the Bay, a special event on Friday evening, Aug. 18, to benefit the Regional School Unit 71 and 20 elementary schools’ Clothes Closet programs.
“Thanks to Paul Naron and United Farmers Market, Evening by the Bay will be bigger and better than ever,” said Sue Beemer, chair of the event committee and Head of School at Cornerspring Montessori School in Belfast. “Paul’s support last year helped Rotary raise $10,000 for the Waldo County Technical Center. This year, the array of live auction and silent auction items should appeal to everyone.”
The event will include an evening of finger food catered by Bell the Cat, a cash bar, live music by the popular acoustic duo Jonesville, featuring Ann and Barry Brindle, and the two auctions. Beemer added, “We are also grateful to Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders who will be our live auctioneer, and to the event sponsors including Mathews Brothers, Ducktrap River of Maine, Bell the Cat and a generous anonymous donor.”
Evening by the Bay takes place at the United Farmers Market at 18 Spring St. Doors for the three-hour event open at 5:30 p.m. Event tickets at $35 are available now at eventbrite.com or can be purchased at the door.
According to Beemer, the donated auction items include works by local craftspeople and artists, gift certificates for goods and services from local restaurants and other businesses.
“Bidders can expect getaway opportunities, original art and crafts, food and personal care services certificates, jewelry and much, much more,” she said. “Last year a successful bidder went home with a dinghy, and four others prepared for a Belfast-to-Castine boat trip and dinner. Each year the auction items get more interesting and more varied. And everything is donated to help school clothes closets. There will be something for everyone.”
One featured artwork is David Estey’s archival, signed, matted and framed giclee print of “Belfast Dock,” selected by Rotary to be the graphic for this year’s Belfast Harbor Fest.
Belfast Rotary Club will donate proceeds from Evening by the Bay to the Clothes Closet programs offered in RSU 71 and RSU 20’s seven elementary schools. These are collections of new and gently used clothing that any student can take home for personal use. The Rotary auction funds will help staff the growing programs and help purchase new items such as underwear and socks.
The gift will be one of the year-round service donations that Rotary provides for the Belfast community., more than $150,000 annually in scholarships, holiday gifts, food pantry support, special community needs and help for families in need.
The free three-day Belfast Harbor Fest celebrates the city’s maritime history and traditions. After the Friday’s Evening by the Bay event, Saturday, Aug. 19, will feature a 5K road race and blueberry pancake breakfast, the National Boatbuilding Challenge beginning at 11 a.m., access to harbor schooner trips, tours of the Front Street Shipyard, Come Boating!’s popular rowing regatta, a Boat Gear Swap, Touch-A-Truck, live music, food trucks and children’s activities. The entertaining Cardboard Boat Race is on Sunday morning, to be followed by Habitat for Humanity’s lunchtime lobster gala.
This year’s nearly 50 Harbor Fest sponsoring companies and organizations include Front Street Shipyard, City of Belfast, Stanley Chevrolet Buick, Mathews Brothers, First National Bank, Viking Lumber, Waldo County General Hospital/Maine Health, Bangor Savings Bank, Penobscot Bay Tractor Tug Co., John and Pat Carrick, Cold Mountain Builders, Senior Planning Center, Cornerspring Montessori School, Waldo County YMCA, United Farmers Market, Bell the Cat, Robbins Lumber Company, Hammond Lumber, Cold Mountain Builders, and J Black Printing. For more information on Harbor Fest, including how to enter a National Boatbuilding Challenge Team or register for the Cardboard Boat Races, go to belfastharborfest.com.