Community News

BELFAST — Family Promise of MidCoast Maine, a nonprofit startup based in Waldo County and serving families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, announced a donation of $15,000 from the Caring Fund of St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic parish.

Through the generosity of parishioners at the churches of St. Bernard’s in Rockland, Our Lady of Good Hope in Camden, and St. Francis of Assisi in Belfast, the new nonprofit is closer to opening its network of temporary community shelters for families facing homelessness, according to a press release.