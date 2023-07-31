Community News

Finding Our Voices has received $10,000 for its new statewide program called “Finding Our Smiles,” which offers free, dignified dental care for Maine women and child victims of domestic abuse.

The grant from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation will help the grassroots nonprofit keep up with the momentum of “Finding Our Smiles,” according to a July 31 press release. Since the launch of this program six months ago, 18 dentists across Maine, including oral surgeons and orthodontists, have signed on to provide pro bono dental procedures.