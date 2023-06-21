First National Bank President and CEO Tomy McKim, second from right, presents a giant check for $5,000, representing the bank's donation to the Waldo County YMCA June 15. With him are, from left, Susan Norton, Belfast Branch Manager Jennifer Boynton, YMCA CEO Russell Werkman, Chad Place, Michelle Curtis, McKim and Jonathan Susee.
BELFAST — Tony McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank, joined Jennifer Boyton, Belfast branch manager, and other staff at the Waldo County YMCA June 15 to present a check for $5,000. This is the second year the bank hs been a sustaining sponsor, helping to ensure that the WCY can maintain their charitable mission in the community.
In a press releqase from WCY, McKim said of the sponsorship, “We are new to Belfast and the community has embraced us. We want to give back.”
WCY CEO Russell Werkman expressed his gratitude for the bank’s sponsorship and volunteer support for the Waldo County Y, “… one of the few places where people of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs come together.”
“This sponsorship is an example of their commitment to improving the lives of everyone in Waldo County,” he said.
First National Bank’s bronze sponsorship supports the community-strengthening efforts of the WCY, including the youth sports programs, the many activities for active older adults, and the annual Halloween Trunk or Treat.
“Their support ensures these programs remain inclusive, accessible, and affordable for all people,” Werkman said.