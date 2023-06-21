Community News

First National Bank and Waldo County Y

First National Bank President and CEO Tomy McKim, second from right, presents a giant check for $5,000, representing the bank's donation to the Waldo County YMCA June 15. With him are, from left, Susan Norton, Belfast Branch Manager Jennifer Boynton, YMCA CEO Russell Werkman, Chad Place, Michelle Curtis, McKim and Jonathan Susee.

 Photo Courtesy of Waldo County YMCA

BELFAST — Tony McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank, joined Jennifer Boyton, Belfast branch manager, and other staff at the Waldo County YMCA June 15 to present a check for $5,000. This is the second year the bank hs been a sustaining sponsor, helping to ensure that the WCY can maintain their charitable mission in the community.

In a press releqase from WCY, McKim said of the sponsorship, “We are new to Belfast and the community has embraced us. We want to give back.”