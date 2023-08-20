Community News

Rose Jackson & Rebecca Weiss

Fiddlers Rose Jackson, left, and Rebecca Weiss will set the beat for Belfast Flying Shoes contra dancing Sept. 1.

 Photo Courtesy of Rose Jackson & Rebecca Weiss

BELFAST — Kick off the Labor Day weekend with a joyful evening of social connection at the Flying Shoes community dance and contra dance on Friday, Sept. 1, at the First Church in Belfast. The First Friday series features participatory traditional social dance for all ages and experience levels!

The dance shoes start flying at 6:30 p.m., with an easy-to-learn community dance called by Chrissy Fowler and Lisa Newcomb. Lively music by the All Comers Band, open to all ages, instruments and skill levels. Musicians practice at 6 p.m.; tunes are posted at belfastflyingshoes.org.