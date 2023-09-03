It’s back-to-school time and drivers should be aware of school buses and children crossing the roads.
But it’s not just public schools that are reopening. The Frankfort Congregational Church announces that its Sunday School classes will resume on Sunday, Sept. 10. All are welcome. Just come and join in. It’s as easy as that.
Next, readers may have noticed that the Home & Garden section was lacking in the last few editions of The Republican Journal and consequently, my columns have not gone to print. However, the page is still present in the online edition.
I realize that most of my readers read the print version of the paper rather than doing so online. In fact, I don’t read online material either. It’s just not the same as reading from something that you can hold in your hand.
However, I will continue writing for the online edition, because there may be changes in the offing. So until then, if like me, you dislike reading online, just wait a while and hopefully, things will return to normal.
Chilly beginning
Waking up on Sept. 1 to temperatures in the 40s, I was reminded of the long-ago Septembers of my childhood, when frost during the first week of the month was commonplace, and most of us wore our light wool jackets when outside. I always preferred the black-and-red checkered pattern, but sometimes alternated that with black-and-green plaid.
Back then it was so chilly in early September that you could see the breath of farm animals turning to steam. But that was then and this is now. Warm weather has returned and summer hangs on yet a little longer.
History note
“The schools opened Sept. 10th with the new teachers, except the mountain school, which Miss Billings is teaching. With such good teachers we cannot fail to have good schools.” – The Republican Journal, Sept. 10, 1894, Frankfort.
Weekly quote
This advertisement was taken from the October 1917 National Geographic Magazine:
“Such a good breakfast! A fat, tender, juicy Davis’ Mackerel broiled to a simmering brown; with some butter, a sprinkling of pepper, a touch of lemon, if you wish — how good it smells., how tempting it looks, how it tickles the palate, and oh, how it satisfies — the favorite breakfast dish of thousands.”