Community News

Frankfort will feature many attractions in the days ahead. First, the Frankfort Congregational Church will host its annual plant sale and spring fair on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. until noon, with plants, bird houses, garden accessories and other items for sale.

The church will also host the first of its monthly turkey dinners, beginning Saturday, May 27, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m., or until food runs out. These suppers will feature dine-in or takeout meals, which include roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, peas, cranberry sauce, homemade pies, coffee, tea and punch. Takeout meals can be ordered ahead of time by calling 223-9978.

Tags

Frankfort town columnist

Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author. Tom also writes about happenings and events in Frankfort for The Republican Journal. You can reach Tom at tomgseymour@gmail.com or 338-9746.

