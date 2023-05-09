Frankfort will feature many attractions in the days ahead. First, the Frankfort Congregational Church will host its annual plant sale and spring fair on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. until noon, with plants, bird houses, garden accessories and other items for sale.
The church will also host the first of its monthly turkey dinners, beginning Saturday, May 27, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m., or until food runs out. These suppers will feature dine-in or takeout meals, which include roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, peas, cranberry sauce, homemade pies, coffee, tea and punch. Takeout meals can be ordered ahead of time by calling 223-9978.
Dates for all turkey suppers are the last Saturday of each month, from May through October. Cost of meals remains the same as last year, at $12.
Car wash
A car wash to raise funds for the Winterport eighth grade class trip will be held at Patterson Fuel in Winterport on May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain date May 21.
Bottle drive
The Frankfort Historical Society is conducting an ongoing bottle drive at Raceshop Redemption, 5 Staples Road, Winterport. If you wish to donate, mark Frankfort Veteran’s Memorial Fund on your bags of bottles before you drop them off. Thanks to all who donated.
Food, craft & yard sale
The Frankfort Historical Society will hold a food, craft and yard sale at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Frankfort on May 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a table space, or to donate crafts to the yard sale, please contact the society at historyfrankfort@gmail.com. There is no set fee for table space, but the society requests that you donate to the Frankfort Historical Society Memorial Veterans Fund.
Cemetery annual meeting
The board of directors of Pilgrim’s Home Cemetery, on Haley Road in Monroe, invites all interested people to attend its annual meeting on May 21, at 2 p.m. in the Frankfort Congregational Church vestry, 42 Main Road South. Anyone with family members buried at Pilgrim’s Home Cemetery can attend the meeting. For more information, contact Larry Redmond at 223-4373 or Paul Weaver at 298-4361.
Weekly quote
“I found a nice pocketknife…lost by some villager who went there to bathe [and] yesterday…a nice arrowhead. The knife was a very little rusted, the arrowhead was not rusted at all.” – H.D. Thoreau
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author. Tom also writes about happenings and events in Frankfort for The Republican Journal. You can reach Tom at tomgseymour@gmail.com or 338-9746.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.