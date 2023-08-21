With August half over, we wonder where the summer has gone. Cool, rainy days have far outnumbered warm, sunny ones. The damage this extra moisture and lack of sunlight has caused is witnessed by waterlogged gardens that have fallen far behind where they should be for this time of year.
If you are a tomato lover, you may have to face limited production this year as well. All in all, garden-wise and fun-in-the-sun-wise, summer 2023 has thus far been a flop.
Things could still take a turn for the better and salvage what remains of summer, but I’m not going to hold my breath waiting.
Also, painting projects have gone on hold, since it makes little sense to do any outdoor painting when rain is sure to follow within a short time. But as Hank Williams famously said, “But we’re hopin’ for better times, so after all, everything’s OK.”
Book project
I’m asking for readers’ opinions concerning a possible book project. As a water dowser, I am getting regular calls from all around the state to travel to people’s property and find them a well. There isn’t enough time in the day for me to honor these requests, besides, I have many other obligations. So I have a possible solution. Write a do-it-yourself book on dowsing.
This would include photos and precise directions as to how to go about it. The way I see it, most people have the ability to find water, they only need to develop it.
So what do you think? Should I set aside time to begin work on such a project? Please email, write or call me using the contact information provided with this column.
Turkey supper
Since moving inside for sit-down (as well as takeout) meals, the Frankfort Congregational Church’s famous monthly turkey suppers have brought in many more people than in the recent past, as many as attended during the pre-COVID era. Takeout orders will be served beginning at 4 p.m. and sit-down suppers will begin at 4:30 and last until food runs out.
Suppers will continue through October on the last Saturday of each month, so we still have three more to go this season.
History note
From The Republican Journal, Aug. 26, 1897 – “Mr. N.S. Twiss and Mr. and Mrs. F.L. Hopkins went to Unity last week to attend the reunion of the G.A.R. at Windemere Park. Capt. Crockett of Winterport has taken a party from there and this place on a fishing trip down river.” Note that G.A.R. stands for “Grand Army of the Republic,” an organization made up of former Union soldiers from the Civil War.
Weekly quote
“On the first of September, the English we’ll remember.” — Local motto commemorating the appearance of British warships in Belfast Bay on Sept. 1, 1814.