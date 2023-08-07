This summer seems to fly by faster than other summers, perhaps due to the paucity of true, summer-like days. So when I get the chance to get out on Moosehead Lake on a fishing trip with my buddies, I jump at it.
Last week saw me out on the big lake with Maine guide Eric Holbrook, on his 30-foot fishing boat. I consider Eric the most knowledgeable guide on the lake, with a consistent record of finding fish, often big ones, for his clients.
Our day began on the cloudy, misty side. While motoring out of the marina on Moose River and out into the lake, the first sight to greet us was a rocky ledge with four bald eagles sitting on it, looking and acting more like gulls than eagles. Some of these were juvenile birds, born this spring.
Once on the lake, fish began biting immediately. There wasn’t much time between strikes. Needless to say, I had a ball and also, came home with some tasty, coldwater fish from the icy waters of Moosehead Lake. I have another trip planned in September, because when it comes to fishing, I like to make hay while the sun shines (or as so often in my case, doesn’t shine).
Speedway 95
Both Main Road South, U.S. Route 1A, which runs through the town of Frankfort, and Loggin Road, where I live, have begun to resemble Speedway 95 more than the sleepy, country roads they once were. Drivers completely ignore the 25- and 35-mph speed limits posted on these roads, making it hazardous for residents to leave their driveways and even to simply drive down the roads.
It was explained to me that construction in downtown Searsport has caused drivers to seek alternate routes. We here in Frankfort will breathe a collective sigh of relief when the heavy traffic finally subsides.
Weekly quote
“There are two types of pain, that of discipline and that of regret.” — Author unknown