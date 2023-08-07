Community News

Guide Eric Holbrook holds two of Tom's fish.jpg

Moosehead Lake guide Eric Holbrook holds two of Tom's fish.

 Photo by Tom Seymour

This summer seems to fly by faster than other summers, perhaps due to the paucity of true, summer-like days. So when I get the chance to get out on Moosehead Lake on a fishing trip with my buddies, I jump at it.

Last week saw me out on the big lake with Maine guide Eric Holbrook, on his 30-foot fishing boat. I consider Eric the most knowledgeable guide on the lake, with a consistent record of finding fish, often big ones, for his clients.

