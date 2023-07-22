Community News

By the time this column goes to print, I should be somewhere in the middle of Moosehead Lake, fishing with my buddy and guide Eric Holder. Eric knows the lake better than anybody I know and he has a knack for finding those huge brook trout that Moosehead is famous for.

But beyond the fishing, Moosehead is my favorite place in the world. And while I don’t have the desire to go on a “real” vacation (for a week or more, to someplace out-of-state or country), I revel in my mini, two-to-three-day escapes to the Moosehead region. These short visits recharge my batteries and I think everyone needs something like that.

