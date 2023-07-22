By the time this column goes to print, I should be somewhere in the middle of Moosehead Lake, fishing with my buddy and guide Eric Holder. Eric knows the lake better than anybody I know and he has a knack for finding those huge brook trout that Moosehead is famous for.
But beyond the fishing, Moosehead is my favorite place in the world. And while I don’t have the desire to go on a “real” vacation (for a week or more, to someplace out-of-state or country), I revel in my mini, two-to-three-day escapes to the Moosehead region. These short visits recharge my batteries and I think everyone needs something like that.
Why do I mention my vacation? Because I don’t have much else to talk about. To my knowledge, not much is going on in Frankfort these days. I do welcome any and all news items, so if you have anything to share, please contact me at the number or email given here.
In the garden
The first homegrown zucchini of the season graced my grill last week. Along with that, I enjoyed fresh-picked Swiss chard. Green and wax beans are still tiny, but in a week or so, they, too, will be ready.
Hazy nights
Here’s something of interest. Frankfort has good, clear, nighttime skies, perfect for astronomy enthusiasts. To that end, I recently purchased a new telescope, one I had yearned for for years. It was on sale and I couldn’t resist it. That was last spring and since then, I have used it exactly twice. Hazy and/or cloudy skies have made it impossible to view the stars. Perhaps August will see better conditions.
Weekly quote
Speaking of weather, here’s an old saw you might find interesting: “When the dew is on the grass, rain will never come to pass, but when the grass is dry at night, look for rain before the light.”