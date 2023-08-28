Welcome fall
It seems far too soon to say this, but fall, at least meteorological fall, has arrived. September through November constitute the three months of fall, according to the weather forecasters.
It seems far too soon to say this, but fall, at least meteorological fall, has arrived. September through November constitute the three months of fall, according to the weather forecasters.
So where did summer go? Well, we really never had much of a summer, since each month was punctuated by cool, rainy weathers. Gardens never had much of a chance to shine and that, too, is indicative of the non-summer that we just experienced.
Signs of fall abound. Canada goldenrod lines roads and field edges, giving a yellow blush to the landscape. Another perennial sign of fall is in full bloom. Purple loosestrife, an aggressive invader, grows in roadside ditches throughout much of the state. The Maine Department of Agriculture labels some pretty mild plants as invasive, the latest being dame’s rocket, a fragrant, garden phlox look-alike that grows on field and lawn edges and in rough ground. But there is no disputing MDA’s labeling purple loosestrife as an invasive. It is all that and then some.
Purple loosestrife is that roadside plant you see with those tall, purple spikes that are covered with purple flowers. It grows in thick colonies and it really does out-compete native plants. A field where I picked cranberries close to 60 years ago is now a wetland filled exclusively with purple loosestrife. The cranberries are gone.
Loosestrife is relatively new to Maine. I began seeing it in these parts in the mid 1980s. It was present in southern Maine prior to that. Either way, once established, it is impossible to eradicate. The best way to stop it is to not allow it to gain a foothold. If you see this plant on your property, pull it up by the roots.
Frankfort, being very mountainous, has a thriving black bear population, enough that local hunters are out bear hunting right here at home, rather than driving to more remote areas.
In fact, bears have become something of a nuisance for those living around Mt. Waldo. The bruins come on people’s porches, where they dismantle bird feeders for the seed.
It was long thought that bears in the Midcoast region were merely seasonal visitors, but the presence of sows and cubs disproves that train of thought.
This week’s history note comes from the Sept. 7, 1916, issue of The Republican Journal:
“Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Carter, accompanied by his sister, Mrs. Cass, and Mr. and Mrs. Moulton took an auto ride to Monroe.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Carter of Danvers, Mass., are visiting his sister, Mrs. Jenny Cass. Mr. Carter made the trip in his Dodge car.”
As summer turns to autumn, and trees begin showing brilliant colors, the last stanza of “Trees,” by Joyce Kilmer, comes to mind: “Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree.”
Frankfort town columnist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.