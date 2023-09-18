You know it’s fall when pumpkins begin appearing in roadside farm stands. In fact, this is usually the least expensive way to find your fall pumpkin or pumpkins. I just picked up two nice pumpkins from a stand in Prospect, for a total of $6, which is what you would pay for one pumpkin from the supermarket.
I celebrated my 76th birthday last Friday. My friends Muriel and Dorritt surprised me with a gift of two highbush blueberry plants. Since my back was hurting, my friends even planted and mulched the plants for me.
I must say that despite my chronological age, I don’t really feel as old as I am. I think work, along with fishing and playing music, has something to do with it. A month ago, I picked up a totally new instrument (for me), a D/G melodeon. This operates like an accordion, but instead of having piano-like keys, has a single row of buttons instead. The other side features two buttons that allow you to play accompanying chord work. Already, I have several snappy tunes down by ear.
Traffic jam
Road detours on Route 1 in Searsport have resulted in increased traffic through Frankfort, especially on Loggin Road, where I live. I estimate that traffic volume has increased about four times the normal rate. Hopefully, these detours are only temporary, and we can once again resume life as normal.
History note
“Our new bridge was opened to the public Thursday, Oct. 23rd, and our people and the public, who have to use it, will be very much pleased. It is a fine job and is a credit to our town. It will be a large bill for our taxpayers.” — The Republican Journal, Oct. 30, 1902
Weekly quote
“Unless you have never been tempted, don’t pass judgement on someone who has yielded.” — Unknown