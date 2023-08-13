Community News

With August half over, we wonder where the summer has gone. Cool, rainy days have far outnumbered warm, sunny ones. The damage this extra moisture and lack of sunlight has caused is witnessed by waterlogged gardens that have fallen far behind where they should be for this time of year.

If you are a tomato lover, you may have to face limited production this year as well. All in all, garden-wise and fun-in-the-sun-wise, summer 2023 has thus far been a flop.

