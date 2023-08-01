Approximately 200-plus or minus people attended last week’s gathering at the Waldo Pierce Reading Room and Library to honor longtime residents Lawrence and Charlene Brassbridge.
The rooms were packed, and the couple to be honored were steadily occupied shaking hands, getting hugs and otherwise greeting well-wishers.
In addition, a diverse and tasty assortment of food items rounded off the event. Lawrence and Charlene were awarded a plaque in honor of their service to the community over the years. All in all, it was a great time for all.
Meeting friends
I had the opportunity to connect with several readers, plus some old friends, at the Frankfort Congregational Church’s monthly turkey dinner last Saturday. I was humbled by the kind words from these old friends and longtime readers.
Green Giant
Well, perhaps not the "Green Giant," but my garden looks like something from a TV ad. My EarthBoxes and raised beds really paid off this year. I am eating fresh-picked summer squash, Swiss chard, green and wax beans, lettuce and a variety of herbs. And to boot, my corn is in tassel and little ears, all in silk, are popping up all over. I couldn’t ask for anything more.
Fishing trip
I’ll go over some details of my recent fishing trip to Moosehead Lake in my next column. For now, we’ll end with the quote of the week.
Weekly quote
This one is about camping out in the summer, not in “tin teepees,” but in real tents, in the woods, with campfires: “Paling of stars in the eastern sky, stirring of birds in the trees, uneasy movement where low mists lie, wood-smoke scent in the breeze.” — Boy’s Life Magazine, Circa 1925