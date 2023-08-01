Community News

Lawrence and Charlene Brassbrige

Lawrence and Charlene Brassbridge hold the plaque they received acknowledging their many years of services to the town of Frankfort.

 Photo courtesy of Bonnie Veinote

Approximately 200-plus or minus people attended last week’s gathering at the Waldo Pierce Reading Room and Library to honor longtime residents Lawrence and Charlene Brassbridge.

The rooms were packed, and the couple to be honored were steadily occupied shaking hands, getting hugs and otherwise greeting well-wishers.

