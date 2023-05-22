Community News

Right now, the biggest thing on everyone’s mind is the weather. Hopefully, by the time you read this, more springlike temperatures will have returned and we won’t need to worry about frosts until sometime next fall.

Happily, the late spate of cold weather did not deter flowering trees and shrubs. A drive around town discloses all kinds of spring colors, from flowering crabs of various shades to bright-red flowering quince. May ranks as a colorful month here in Frankfort.

Tags

Frankfort town columnist

Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author. Tom also writes about happenings and events in Frankfort for The Republican Journal. You can reach Tom at tomgseymour@gmail.com or 338-9746.

