Right now, the biggest thing on everyone’s mind is the weather. Hopefully, by the time you read this, more springlike temperatures will have returned and we won’t need to worry about frosts until sometime next fall.
Happily, the late spate of cold weather did not deter flowering trees and shrubs. A drive around town discloses all kinds of spring colors, from flowering crabs of various shades to bright-red flowering quince. May ranks as a colorful month here in Frankfort.
One thing that isn’t so pleasant is the traffic on Loggin Road and Main Road South (Route 1A). A construction project somewhere has trucks hauling through on practically a non-stop basis. Unfortunately, despite the 25-mph speed limit on the in-town section of Loggin Road and the 30-mph limit on Main Road South, the trucks continue to speed through at full throttle, without slowing down in the least.
One trucker almost ran me off the road last week. When I pulled out on Main Road South, there was no one coming. As I started up the hill past the fire house, a huge truck appeared, not more than on foot from my rear bumper. I was doing the speed limit, of course.
The trucker laid on his air horn, which alarmed me up greatly, and in passing, continued on his horn all the way up the hill, as if I had done something wrong. I tried to catch up to him in order to get his plate number, but he was going too fast. This sort of thing should not happen to law-abiding motorists.
At best, this is a dangerous practice. At worst, it’s a wonder someone hasn’t been injured or even killed. Perhaps a law-enforcement presence would effect a change. Until then, pedestrians, bicyclists and people backing out of their driveways are advised to exercise extreme caution.
Under the feeder
Last week’s visitors to my feeders included a pair of cardinals and a pair of rose-breasted grosbeaks, male and female of both. Also, a lone, probably a male, hummingbird paid an exploratory visit to my sugar-water feeder.
Weekly quote
“And after April when May follows, and the white throat builds and all the swallows.” — Robert Browning
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author. Tom also writes about happenings and events in Frankfort for The Republican Journal. You can reach Tom at tomgseymour@gmail.com or 338-9746.
