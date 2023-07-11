Community News

Fishers of men

Children "float" on the Frankfort Congregational Church's float in the town's Fourth of July parade. The float's theme: “Follow me and I will make you fishers of men.”

 Photo by Kyle Laurita

Frankfort’s Fourth of July parade was fast-moving and packed full of interesting floats, fire and emergency vehicles, individuals and lots more.

The Frankfort Congregational Church had a float in the parade. The theme was, “Follow me and I will make you fishers of men,” which was displayed on both sides of the mast of the replica first-century fishing boat, which Muriel Martin and Dorrit Emerson built in my garage.

Tags

Recommended for you