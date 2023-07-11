Frankfort’s Fourth of July parade was fast-moving and packed full of interesting floats, fire and emergency vehicles, individuals and lots more.
The Frankfort Congregational Church had a float in the parade. The theme was, “Follow me and I will make you fishers of men,” which was displayed on both sides of the mast of the replica first-century fishing boat, which Muriel Martin and Dorrit Emerson built in my garage.
It took the two, off-and-on, more than a week to complete their effort, but the end result was worth it. The ladies enlisted local children to sit in the cardboard-and-wood boat, which was placed atop a trailer. The kids each held a fishing rod, with colorful “fish” at the end.
Other groups put lots of effort in their floats, and the one that I think the most innovative was the Anderson family float, entitled “Whoville,” with the participants dressed up as characters from the Dr. Suess books.
All in all, it was a great parade and a great Independence Day.
In the garden
I finally got some climbing plants set up alongside my new garden fence. In addition to the climbers, scarlet runner beans and a new variety of honeysuckle, I also have an elderberry bush. This was taken from the wild and grown in a container, where it remains. It has persevered over the winter and this has proved a point; certain hardy native plants can survive year-round in containers, if they are afforded protection from the wind.
It’s a fact that elderberry bushes can grow to huge sizes, but mine, being constrained in a container, can never become too large.
Weekly quote
“In summer when the woods are bright and leaves are large and long,
"It is full merry in fair forest to hear the birds in song.” — Robin Hood and the Monk, 13th-century ballad.