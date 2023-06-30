The Frankfort Historical Society, along with the Waldo Pierce Reading Room & Library will hold an open house at the library on Saturday, July 22, from noon until 2 p.m. to honor Lawrence and Charlene Brassbridge for their many years of service.
Included are light refreshments, reminiscing and outside games for the children. Everyone is invited to stop by and let the Brassbridges know how much they are appreciated.
Broadband coming
It finally appears that Frankfort, along with neighboring towns, may get broadband internet service. At present, we depend upon satellite service, much of which is barely adequate and many times, inadequate.
Often, I cannot gain access to internet sites. Also, even my phone fails to receive messages. People wonder why I don’t call back and the reason is, I never got the call or the message.
Suffice it to say, people in Frankfort eagerly await decent internet service, and the sooner the better.
Town parade
Frankfort will host a parade on Independence Day. By the time this goes to print, the Fourth of July will have passed, but right now, we all hope for fair weather.
The Frankfort Congregational Church will have a float in the parade. For a week or so now, the “elves” have been building their float in my garage and hopefully, next week’s news will feature photos of the parade and floats.
Perchin’ prediction
Fishing is good. The cool, cloudy weather allows for excellent trolling results on coldwater game fish such as trout and salmon, and warmwater species such as white perch and black crappies continue to bite well. So get out there if you can. The fish await.
Weekly quote
“The American Civil War…was a demonstration of heroism and sacrifice by men and women on both sides. That America could produce men so valiant and enduring is a matter for deep and abiding pride.” – Dwight D. Eisenhauer