Community News

I hope you all had a memorable Independence Day despite the less-than-ideal weather. We had cousins visit from New Jersey. They were perfectly happy to swap the heavy air pollution in their part of the mid-Atlantic — residuals of the Canadian wildfires — for the relatively mundane cloudy and rainy weather that has marked our June and early July.

On July 3 the Select Board meeting was dominated by discussion, raised by me during the “citizens’ concerns” portion of the meeting, regarding the allegations of nepotism directed against Select Board member Ron Price. I tried to get to the bottom of these allegations through a couple FOAA requests I filed in late June, and for which a responsive document was provided to me on June 27.