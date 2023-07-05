I hope you all had a memorable Independence Day despite the less-than-ideal weather. We had cousins visit from New Jersey. They were perfectly happy to swap the heavy air pollution in their part of the mid-Atlantic — residuals of the Canadian wildfires — for the relatively mundane cloudy and rainy weather that has marked our June and early July.
On July 3 the Select Board meeting was dominated by discussion, raised by me during the “citizens’ concerns” portion of the meeting, regarding the allegations of nepotism directed against Select Board member Ron Price. I tried to get to the bottom of these allegations through a couple FOAA requests I filed in late June, and for which a responsive document was provided to me on June 27.
For almost an hour, residents cross-examined Ron and, variously, other members of the Select Board. I perceived the discussion to be visceral and despite (or maybe because of) aggressive questioning by members of the public, was cathartic for the town. Residents finally had an outlet to replace the whispered rumors that had circulated since early April.
It was also the best-attended Select Board meeting I had ever seen. I counted at least 30 people in the audience with an unknown number on Zoom. For further details and a more complete summation of the meeting, I defer to the standalone article written by new Republican Journal reporter Kyle Laurita.
North Palermo road residents may have received a letter about a proposed transmission line that will possibly run through town, called the Aroostook Renewable Transmission Project — connecting a wind turbine project up in Aroostook County all the way to Coopers Mill.
I spoke with the project manager, from LS Power Grid Maine, last week. She wanted to speak with me because I am the Planning Board chair. Details on the project are few, but I was assured that at this point Freedom is still only along a proposed route, and that the final project may have their transmission lines take a different route to get to Coopers Mill. The pros, cons, and unintended consequences to the town, if any, are currently unclear.
I invited this project manager, or a representative of the company, to the August Planning Board meeting (currently set for Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.) to give us more details and answer questions we may have. Of course, that meeting will be open to the public.