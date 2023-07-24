Community News

On Saturday, July 15, the Freedom Community Historical Society held its first public event at the restored Old Town House (built in 1853) since the town’s Bicentennial celebration in 2013. The occasion was the book release of Freedom-born Jennifer Neves’ “Chainsaws and Cherry Burls,” published by North Country Press.

Neves autographed copies of her book and read selections from it describing rural life with her large and wildly entertaining family on their the 42-acre farmstead in Palermo.

