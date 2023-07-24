On Saturday, July 15, the Freedom Community Historical Society held its first public event at the restored Old Town House (built in 1853) since the town’s Bicentennial celebration in 2013. The occasion was the book release of Freedom-born Jennifer Neves’ “Chainsaws and Cherry Burls,” published by North Country Press.
Neves autographed copies of her book and read selections from it describing rural life with her large and wildly entertaining family on their the 42-acre farmstead in Palermo.
She is also the acclaimed author of "Freedom Farm," about her upbringing in Freedom and the Neves family’s three generations of Maine farm life there.
This is the second in a series of readings from recently published works celebrating rural life in Freedom and surrounding communities. An attendee of the event described it to me as “entertaining,” and called Neves’ book a “very good read." About 12 people attended this event.
The Historical Society will offer future book readings by authors who have roots in Freedom, with the next event planned for the fall.
Please note that Freedom Field Day has been rescheduled for Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Freedom Park. There will be a “country fair theme” parade at 10 a.m., a pie baking contest at 1 p.m., concessions, live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., face painting, games, a community market, and the Fire Department’s legendary chicken barbecue at 11:30 a.m. Cost per plate will be $10.
For more information, please call the Town Office or check out the Freedom Rec Committee’s Facebook page.
Surely you all have heard by now of the Aroostook Renewable Gateway transmission line project. Remember the Planning Board will hold an informational fact-finding hearing on Aug. 8, with a representative from LS Power, from 6 p.m. to no later than 9 p.m. There will be a Zoom option. Due to heavy interest in attending, the meeting will be held in the Freedom Congregational Church basement, rather than in the Town Office.
In preparation for that meeting, I compared the property maps on LS Power’s website with a more detailed Google Map view of Freedom. I created this rough estimate of where the transmission lines will cross into Freedom’s boundaries (the red line). As you can see, the proposed transmission route straddles the Albion/Freedom town line, and crosses into Freedom in the northwestern and southwestern corners. This map is not perfectly accurate but gives us a pretty good view of Freedom’s implication (of course, environmental and scenic impact does not respect a political boundary line).