Community News

The Charter Commission successfully held its public hearing on Wednesday. Only about 15 residents showed up, but the entire hour-long hearing was full of insightful conversation.

Right after the hearing the commission held a work session which ended with us approving our “final draft” charter. Approval of this charter will be voted on in the June 13 election. If the charter passes and 129 people vote in this election (30% of the number of voters in the last gubernatorial election), then the charter is effective immediately. If the charter passes but fewer than 129 people vote, then the charter is effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Tags

Freedom town columnist

Tyler Hadyniak writes about events and happenings in Freedom for The Republican Journal. You can reach Tyler at tchmaine@gmail.com or 323-3462.

