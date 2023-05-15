The Charter Commission successfully held its public hearing on Wednesday. Only about 15 residents showed up, but the entire hour-long hearing was full of insightful conversation.
Right after the hearing the commission held a work session which ended with us approving our “final draft” charter. Approval of this charter will be voted on in the June 13 election. If the charter passes and 129 people vote in this election (30% of the number of voters in the last gubernatorial election), then the charter is effective immediately. If the charter passes but fewer than 129 people vote, then the charter is effective Jan. 1, 2024.
If the charter passes on June 13, it will be approved 210 years and two days after the town’s founding. This trivial statistic begs the question the commission asked itself many times since we started working in March 2022 — what took us so long to make a charter?
As if this last week wasn’t packed enough, the Planning Board held a special field trip to Peter Curra’s solar farm in Knox. Peter walked us up to his solar farm and described the installation process, some of the technical aspects of the project, and what he saw as the many pros and only few cons of the project.
This visit was insightful, given the fact that the Planning Board will most likely be considering a solar farm application sometime in the not-too-distant future. Thank you, Peter, for your hospitality, and congratulations on being elected one of Knox’s selectmen.
Finally, the Regional School Unit 3 annual district public budget meeting will be held at Mount View on Wednesday, May 24th, at 6:30 p.m. Budget information can be found on the RSU 3 website.