Over the past couple of months, myself and others have noticed a dramatic increase in the number of people who attend the weekly Monday night Select Board meetings. While a couple of months ago maybe one or two people attended the meetings, now, nicely, at least a dozen appear every week.
Not only are more attendees in the Town Office; more people like myself Zoom in to watch the meeting. Remember the Zoom login information is always available on the front page of the town website.
However, what concerns me is that I hear individuals often voice their opinions solely to express dissatisfaction. While raising a concern is valid, that concern becomes more valuable when accompanied by potential solutions. Wouldn't your perspective carry greater weight if you also took the time to critically consider possible solutions?
I am constantly amazed at how unique and accessible our local system of government is. Imagine if once a week the president of the United States held a meeting in which the public not only got to see him work but could cross-examine him on any topic. On top of that, imagine if once a year he attends a meeting with any citizen who wishes to be heard, and is forced to defend, or at least address, legislative proposals. Well, that’s what we do with our municipal leaders. That’s not just transparency, that’s access.
My grandmother used to implore people to make their voices heard by getting involved with their community government. I’m going to put a slight spin on that appeal — please, do not embrace the right to be heard while discarding the responsibility to be constructively heard. Similarly, the Select Board has the responsibility, not the mandate, to respectfully hear and acknowledge your opinions. But again, it’s easier to respect a gripe that is presented with a solution.
Everyone should respect the accessibility of our community government, and remember that you have the right to disagree, not the right to be disagreeable. If you decide to consume some of the Select Board’s “citizens’ concerns” time, please offer a constructive solution instead of just harpering on a problem.