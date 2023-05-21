Community News

Over the past couple of months, myself and others have noticed a dramatic increase in the number of people who attend the weekly Monday night Select Board meetings. While a couple of months ago maybe one or two people attended the meetings, now, nicely, at least a dozen appear every week.

Not only are more attendees in the Town Office; more people like myself Zoom in to watch the meeting. Remember the Zoom login information is always available on the front page of the town website.

Tags

Freedom town columnist

Tyler Hadyniak writes about events and happenings in Freedom for The Republican Journal. You can reach Tyler at tchmaine@gmail.com or 323-3462.

