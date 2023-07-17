Community News

Last weekend I disappeared into western Maine with my best friend. For a couple of days we “got back to the basics” and road tripped in a figure eight-ish route between Gray, Lovell, Jackman, Rockwood, Rangeley, and back down to Gray. Our goal was to disconnect from everyday life as much as possible (although I insisted I keep at least a phone signal as much as possible in case a family emergency called me back home).

We went swimming in three different lakes, visited two state parks and, in general, an area of Maine neither of us had been to before (Jackman and Moosehead Lake). This was our fourth year out of the last five in which we did some sort of annual road trip.

