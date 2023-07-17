Last weekend I disappeared into western Maine with my best friend. For a couple of days we “got back to the basics” and road tripped in a figure eight-ish route between Gray, Lovell, Jackman, Rockwood, Rangeley, and back down to Gray. Our goal was to disconnect from everyday life as much as possible (although I insisted I keep at least a phone signal as much as possible in case a family emergency called me back home).
We went swimming in three different lakes, visited two state parks and, in general, an area of Maine neither of us had been to before (Jackman and Moosehead Lake). This was our fourth year out of the last five in which we did some sort of annual road trip.
Freedom Field Day will be held on July 29 starting at 10 a.m. For details on what to expect, please contact the Freedom Rec Committee.
The American Legion Post in Unity will sponsor a “dine in or take out” fundraising dinner on July 29, from noon until food is gone. The cost is $12 per meal and will include half a chicken, barbecue sauce, baked beans, rolls, chips, a dessert, and a beverage. Location is 108 Windermere Lane, Unity.
The Planning Board’s monthly meeting on Aug. 8, at 7 p.m., will be devoted to hearing a presentation from the company that is possibly going to build electric transmission lines from Aroostook County to Coopers Mill (near Windsor). One of the proposed routes of these transmission lines would run through Freedom.
I invited the project manager, or a designated representative, to attend the meeting to fully explain all they could about how a potential transmission line running through town would impact the town. The meeting will be open to the public and will have a Zoom attendance option. Information on the project can be found at lspgridmaine.com/.