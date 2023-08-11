I am very proud of the attendees at the Planning Board meeting with LS Power reps last Tuesday. Everyone was respectful; did not blurt out questions or insults; etc. I refer you to The Republican Journal’s formal article about the meeting for further insight into how the meeting went.
I will just say, however, that I acknowledge some people felt quite constrained by how disciplined I ran the meeting. Audience members had to submit their questions on note cards for vetting by the Planning Board. In my discussions with the LS Power reps before the meeting, we mutually agreed such a method was the best way to maintain order, yet solicit interaction from the audience. It also avoided people accidentally asking duplicative questions.
Overall, I believe we certainly achieved our goal of getting more information out into the public discourse on this transmission project. I cannot say I was satisfied with all the answers given by LS reps, and some answers spurred more questions that we simply did not have time to dive into. They encouraged more questions to be directed primarily through email to info@lspgridmaine.com.
Many thanks to Paul Flynn for letting us use the church basement. Moving the meeting to the more spacious church basement was a wise idea!
Remember, Freedom Field Day is Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Freedom park area on Pleasant Street. I look forward to taking Sophia to her first Freedom Field Day, an event I fondly remember as a kid.