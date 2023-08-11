Community News

I am very proud of the attendees at the Planning Board meeting with LS Power reps last Tuesday. Everyone was respectful; did not blurt out questions or insults; etc. I refer you to The Republican Journal’s formal article about the meeting for further insight into how the meeting went.

I will just say, however, that I acknowledge some people felt quite constrained by how disciplined I ran the meeting. Audience members had to submit their questions on note cards for vetting by the Planning Board. In my discussions with the LS Power reps before the meeting, we mutually agreed such a method was the best way to maintain order, yet solicit interaction from the audience. It also avoided people accidentally asking duplicative questions.

