The candidates for the open Select Board seat will partake in a forum on Sept. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Freedom Election Hall annex. The event is open to the public with in-person and Zoom options. A Facebook Live option will also probably be set up.
The forum will be moderated with a combination of moderator questions and audience questions. Remember, absentee ballots are currently available at the Town Office, and Election Day is Sept. 19. You can vote on that day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Whoever wins this seat will serve out the term that ends in March 2025.
Also, here is a gentle reminder that the Freedom Community Historical Society will be hosting me for a book discussion/fundraiser. I am humbled by this invitation to the second part of an ongoing speaker series designed to highlight local authors. This reading will happen on Sept. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. I will be reading select passages from my memoir about my first attorney job, "There and Back Again," published in December 2020 and now in its second printing, and hope to spur discussion/questions throughout the reading.
Note that the event will be held in the Old Town House on North Palermo Road, and that this space does not have any running water. So consider that when deciding to attend.
First and foremost, this book reading is a fundraiser for the FCHS. To that end, I am going to match any donation made to the FCHS, within a reasonable limit to be decided, so I hope to see people there!