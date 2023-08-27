Community News

The candidates for the open Select Board seat will partake in a forum on Sept. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Freedom Election Hall annex. The event is open to the public with in-person and Zoom options. A Facebook Live option will also probably be set up.

The forum will be moderated with a combination of moderator questions and audience questions. Remember, absentee ballots are currently available at the Town Office, and Election Day is Sept. 19. You can vote on that day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Whoever wins this seat will serve out the term that ends in March 2025.

Tags

Recommended for you