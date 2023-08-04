Nomination papers are currently available for the open Select Board seat. I am proud to announce that I took out papers and will stand as a candidate in the election currently scheduled for Sept. 19.
Absentee ballots will be available starting on Aug. 21. Whoever wins the election will serve until March 14, 2025 (finishing out Ron Price’s term).
As of July 28, the only person I knew who also took out papers is Laura Greeley. If anyone else has done so, please let me know because I want to treat all candidates equally and recognize their candidacy.
I want to wholeheartedly thank the people who have already expressed their support for me, and/or have signed my nomination petition. I had a lot of fun driving around town for a couple of hours on Tuesday, getting the 25 signatures I needed, and will probably do more over the next couple weeks. I am always interested to hear what residents feel are the pressing issues in town. So if you see me out and about, or just want to drop me a line or give me a call, please feel free to give me your thoughts.
The Freedom Congregational Church will have a chicken and biscuits dinner on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. A dinner for adults will be $10; children $5; and children under 3 eat for free.
Exciting news: Sen. Susan Collins has announced that her $327,000 funding request for Keene Hall restoration, a request originally brought to her attention by the Freedom Community Historical Society, has been accepted by the Senate Appropriations Committee. Now, we must wait for the full Senate and House to consider it at an undetermined point this year.
Personally, I cannot emphasize enough how excited I am for this potential grant. Securing this funding would be a major victory for the Historical Society and Freedom on the whole. Well done, Historical Society!