Nineteen people attended last Monday’s Select Board meeting in person. I have started attending these meetings instead of attending over Zoom. In-person interest has exceeded the comfortable capacity of the Town Office, so meetings have moved next door to the Election Hall annex.

Much discussion has resulted from residents’ concerns about Freedom’s declining enrollment in the Regional School Unit 3 district. School enrollment has suffered overall over the last few years. This year’s graduating class had only 67 graduates! Someone stated at the Select Board meeting that this year’s freshman class had only about 67 students. How small will that class, the class of 2027, be when it comes time to graduate?

