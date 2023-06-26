Nineteen people attended last Monday’s Select Board meeting in person. I have started attending these meetings instead of attending over Zoom. In-person interest has exceeded the comfortable capacity of the Town Office, so meetings have moved next door to the Election Hall annex.
Much discussion has resulted from residents’ concerns about Freedom’s declining enrollment in the Regional School Unit 3 district. School enrollment has suffered overall over the last few years. This year’s graduating class had only 67 graduates! Someone stated at the Select Board meeting that this year’s freshman class had only about 67 students. How small will that class, the class of 2027, be when it comes time to graduate?
Residents have pushed the Select Board to form an ad hoc committee to inquire, research, and report back to the Select Board on why Freedom parents are not sending their children to public school. The hope is that such findings can be transmitted to the school board.
At first I thought that such concern was misdirected at the Select Board when it should have been better directed at the school board. However, I have changed my mind on that front because certainly the Select Board has an interest in knowing why RSU 3 is being deprived of valuable state-provided tax dollars that are lost because of declining enrollment, and therefore forces towns to “pick up the tab.”
I know my wife and I, as parents of an almost 2-year-old child whom we plan on sending to the RSU 3 school system, are curious why parents are keeping their children out of their school system. I hope residents step up and volunteer to get such an ad hoc committee off the ground.
While I don’t want to step on the toes of any potential ad hoc committee, I encourage you to email or call me with your thoughts. You don’t have to be a Freedom parent; I’m curious to know the reasoning for any parent in RSU 3. I will relay to the Select Board any anecdotal findings that come my way.