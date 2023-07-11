SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island is offering free summer activity kits for children this month. The kits are designed to encourage kids to make the most of their summer through a variety of enriching outdoor experiences.
The activity kit will include a summer bucket list journal packed with ideas of things to do, writing prompts, and areas for drawing and journaling. The activity journal will include stickers to place next to each activity item once completed. Materials and instructions for a sun printing art project will also be included as a way to make something beautiful with natural objects and light from summer sunlight!
To kick off this initiative of encouraging nature-based summer play and exploration, Friends of Sears Island and Carver Memorial Library will also host a nature program on Sears Island on Friday, July 20, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., which will include hiking along the Homestead Trail and reading a new StoryWalk book together.
The StoryWalk will end in a milkweed field, where participants will look for monarch caterpillars and butterflies. The group then will hike down to the beach, exploring the intertidal zone on the way back to the parking area.
Families that have reserved an activity kit can take theirs home that day. Anyone unable to make it to the program on Sears Island can still request a kit to be picked up at Carver Library.
This program and the activity kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost.
Activity kit quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. To request a kit for your child (and to sign up for the nature program on Sears Island), email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can either pick up their kits at the program July 20 on Sears Island, or at the library between July 20 and 31.