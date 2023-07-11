Community News

Exploring monarch caterpillars on Sears Island

Children explore monarch caterpillars on Sears Island. 

 Photo by Ashley Megquier

SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island is offering free summer activity kits for children this month. The kits are designed to encourage kids to make the most of their summer through a variety of enriching outdoor experiences.

The activity kit will include a summer bucket list journal packed with ideas of things to do, writing prompts, and areas for drawing and journaling. The activity journal will include stickers to place next to each activity item once completed. Materials and instructions for a sun printing art project will also be included as a way to make something beautiful with natural objects and light from summer sunlight!