BELFAST — The Belfast Rotary Club’s 16th annual Harbor Fest, a free celebration of the city’s maritime history and traditions, fills the Belfast waterfront from the Boat House and Steamboat Landing to Front Street Shipyard Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20.
According to Belfast Rotary’s event coordinator and Waldo County YMCA Chief Executive Officer Russell Werkman, “It’s going to be a fantastic weekend with something for everyone.”
The festivities begin Friday evening at 5:30 at United Farmers Market on Spring Street with “Evening by the Bay,” a gala with food, music by Jonesville, and silent and live auctions featuring auctioneer and Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders. Auction proceeds will benefit the seven elementary school clothes closet programs of Regional School Units 71 and 20.
Sponsors are Stanley Chevrolet, Ducktrap River of Maine, Mathews Brothers, United Farmers Market and Bell the Cat. Tickets ure available at eventbrite.com, at the Belfast Chamber of Commerce office or at the door.
A full day of activities on Saturday, Aug. 19, begin at 7:30 a.m. with a blueberry pancake breakfast at the Boathouse and an 8:30 a.m. 5K “Bug Run” road race with 20 pounds of lobster as first prize, starting and ending at Steamboat Landing and sponsored by First National Bank.
Vendors and exhibitors, live music and food trucks, plus the Marshall Wharf Beer Garden, start up at 10 a.m., along with children’s activities, a boat gear swap and a Touch-a-Truck event sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. At 11 a.m., the National Boatbuilding Challenge, sponsored by Stanley Chevrolet, begins. A half-dozen two-person boatbuilding teams will compete for $1,750 in cash prizes as they build 12-foot wooden skiffs from scratch and prepare them for a 4 p.m. rowing relay race in the harbor.
A noontime rowing regatta from Come Boating! takes place in the harbor, alongside 11 a.m. and noon free tours of Front Street Shipyard. The day’s activities include an 11:30 a.m. Pinewood Derby hosted by Waldo Boy Scouts and end with a 1:45 p.m. “grudge match” between Quirk Ford and Stanley Chevrolet.
Sunday morning, Belfast’s poet laureate Maya Stein hosts “Be Magnetic!,” a write-your-own poem event at the Boathouse, followed by registration and competition in the annual Cardboard Boat Races, sponsored by Front Street Shipyard. To register a Cardboard Boat team, or for more information, go to belfastharborfest.com.
Sunday at noon, Habitat for Humanity hosts a benefit Lobster Gala at Steamboat Landing.
Belfast Rotary Club celebrates a century of service in 2025. Its $150,000 in yearly charitable gifts include support for seven food pantries, year-end holiday clothing and toys for more than 200 children and $80,000 in scholarships for local college-bound high school students. For information on membership or to make a tax-deductible donation in support of the club’s year-round service programs, go to belfastrotary.org.