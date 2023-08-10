Community News

Harbor Fest Boatbuilding Challenge

A National Boatbuilding Challenge team is half-finished building its 12-foot wooden skiff at the 2022 Belfast Harbor Fest.

 Photo courtesy of Belfast Rotary Club

BELFAST — The Belfast Rotary Club’s 16th annual Harbor Fest, a free celebration of the city’s maritime history and traditions, fills the Belfast waterfront from the Boat House and Steamboat Landing to Front Street Shipyard Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to Belfast Rotary’s event coordinator and Waldo County YMCA Chief Executive Officer Russell Werkman, “It’s going to be a fantastic weekend with something for everyone.”