Jackson beech tree

An American beech tree living its best life in Jackson.

 Photo by Meredith Toumayan

This last downpour measured 2.1 inches on my rain gauge. The cemeteries are looking well-kept despite the challenges of keeping up with the mowing. I have been fighting a head cold as have others.

And COVID is definitely back in town and beyond. Be cautious. Keep it out of doors, socially and hopefully contagious-wise!

