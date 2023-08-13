This last downpour measured 2.1 inches on my rain gauge. The cemeteries are looking well-kept despite the challenges of keeping up with the mowing. I have been fighting a head cold as have others.
And COVID is definitely back in town and beyond. Be cautious. Keep it out of doors, socially and hopefully contagious-wise!
There are lots of August birthdays to celebrate: my niece, Elena; my sister-in-law, Jo; my father-in-law, Alec (97!); my dad’s cousin, Sharon; my childhood bestie, Heidie. And last but not least, Coco Channel — 140 years ago. She revolutionized fashion by incorporating men’s trousers into ladies' wardrobes. Happy birthday to you all!
Car & Bike Show
A Car & Bike Show for Horsepower for Heroes will happen on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stanley Chevrolet, Belmont Avenue, Belfast. There will be live music, food, exhibits and prizes. Jackson Fire Department will display a truck in solidarity with this event in recognition of our local fire and police departments.
Referendum Question 1
Keep in mind that the Nov. 7 Election Day has no candidates on the ballot, but eight, yes eight, referendum questions. You do not want to miss out on having your voice count on these topics.
The first question on the ballot is: An Act to Require Voter Approval of Certain Borrowing by Government-controlled Entities and Utilities and to Provide Voters More Information Regarding that Borrowing. Do you want to bar some quasi-governmental entities and all consumer-owned electric utilities from taking on more than $1 billion in debt unless they get statewide voter approval?
Phew. Well, to me, that sounds like a no-brainer, yes response. I always want more information on anything my government is doing.
As for the “quasi-governmental entities” referenced in the question, have you seen all those Pine Tree Power ads popping up during the news? Question 1 is directly related to Question 3, which would approve Pine Tree Power. (We’ll talk about that in a couple of weeks.)
But, first, you have to decide whether you want more power-of-the-people over changing up our utilities. Voting yes on Question 1 will institute a financial limitation to trigger a statewide vote for any future utility company wanting to come in and do business in Maine.
Beech tree nematodes
If you have noticed the leaves on your beech trees curling up and dying prematurely, there might be an infestation of beech leaf disease caused by a microscopic worm that damages buds and leaves, and ultimately kills the tree. It was first discovered to have invaded Maine in Lincolnville in 2021. Scientists are still working to determine the ins and outs of this nematode.
If you have a favorite beech tree that looks like it may need saving, there are some chemical treatments a tree doctor can apply. I am also reminded of the fact that transporting firewood can also spread tree diseases, so it’s best to keep what you cut close to where you cut it. If you find a bare patch of forest on your property possibly due to an attack on your hemlocks, beeches, or elms, it is best to try and reforest the area with native tree species.
Town Office
The next Select Board meeting will be on Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m., at the Town Office.
Condolences
Condolences to the family of Jackson resident Toran Bragdon. It is especially cruel to lose a loved one in the prime of their life.
Jackson Corner Church
Don’t forget to come to the singalong! Local musicians, including Don Nickerson, will be performing on Sunday, Aug. 20, 6-7 p.m. at the Corner Church.