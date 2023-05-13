It’s always remarkable to me that the bug cycles really do line up with the moon cycles. The black flies seemed to pop right on the full moon of May 5. I sure hope they’ll disappear on the Strawberry Moon, June 3.
Between the black flies and the ticks, the poor dogs are not getting their walks in the woods for a few weeks. Meanwhile, the sheep spend every calorie they gain by running back under the barn every five minutes to escape the black flies.
I notice that there is always one sheep who decides it is time to start the run back to the barn. He starts to run, shaking his head the whole way, and everyone else follows — their ears flapping as they galumph across the pastures. What if one of the sheep wants to continue eating at that moment — maybe he’s not as bothered by the black flies? Alas for the one, they are sheep, and all must follow.
Spay/neuter clinic
We Care’s next low cost spay/neuter clinic for cats is in Brooks on June 8! Cost is $100 for females and $70 for males. This includes their rabies vaccine as well! Proof of vaccination is needed if they have already received a rabies vaccine. We accept Waldo County Humane Society vouchers, which make the cost $25 for females and $20 for males! You can call them for a voucher at 852-5033.
The clinic is first-come, first-served and is cash or PayPal in advance to secure your spot. The program will have you drop off the feline early in the morning and pick up later in the day. Please text or call Chantelle at 930-5728, Lisa at 323-8424, Jane at 322-9764 or Cindy at 322-9469 if you are interested in a spot. You will need to fill out the paperwork and pay to hold your slot(s). Thanks to Maine Woods Mobile Vet!
School budget
Reminder: The annual district public budget meeting is Wednesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. in Mount View Middle School. I mentioned this in my column last week, but I wanted to remind everyone that if you want your voice to be heard, you should speak up at this meeting — should you want to have any influence on how our tax dollars are spent within the school budget. They don’t have to act on your words but they are obliged to listen to them! Registered voters at this budget meeting will be asked to vote for this budget validation referendum, which will then be voted on across the district, June 13.
June 13 Election Day
Jackson voters, and all registered voters, are encouraged to vote on the final school budget and for Regional School Unit 3 board directors on June 13. Remember, you do not just vote for the school board director from your own town; we all vote for all the school board directors across the district. There are four towns with school board directors whose terms expire this year: Monroe, Montville, Thorndike and Unity. Also, Waldo’s director seat is currently vacant. Will someone be stepping up to fill that seat? Absentee ballots are available for this election. Please see your Town Office to apply for an absentee ballot for the school budget and director vote.
Change in Food Pantry day & hour
Please Note: The Jackson Food Pantry is making a change to both the day of the week and the times of distribution. Because the produce is delivered to the Jackson Community Center on Fridays, and in an effort to get it out to people as fresh as possible, the Food Pantry will be open at 9 a.m. on Fridays for the summer. Schedule is as follows: Fridays, May 19, June 23, July 21 and Aug. 25, all at 9 a.m.
Food insecurity
SNAP benefits were summarily reduced back to their pre-pandemic level as of March 1. Even if you are not a SNAP recipient yourself, you may notice the impact around you.
Families in need are now less able to afford clothing, heating and other necessities. The reduction in benefits will also impact the many local mom and pop shops where people shop with SNAP benefits. The impact trickles down — and not in a positive way.
If you feel so inclined and/or able, there are a number of nonprofit organizations to which you may donate money or time, starting right here with the Jackson Food Pantry. The Jackson Food Pantry serves over 500 people across multiple towns in Waldo County, including Jackson, Brooks, Monroe, Waldo, Swanville, Thorndike and Troy.
Town Office
The next Planning Board meeting will be May 23, 6:30 p.m., at the Town Office. We will be further discussing parameters for the number of residences per buildable lot, along with a possible short-term rental ordinance.
Happy International Museum Day!
May 18 is International Museum Day — observed by more than 37,000 museums in more than 158 countries. Museums can get pricey, but fortunately for us the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland has Free First Fridays - courtesy of First National Bank. Mark your calendars for the next Free Friday at the Farnsworth on June 2nd, 5 - 8 PM.