It’s always remarkable to me that the bug cycles really do line up with the moon cycles. The black flies seemed to pop right on the full moon of May 5. I sure hope they’ll disappear on the Strawberry Moon, June 3.

Between the black flies and the ticks, the poor dogs are not getting their walks in the woods for a few weeks. Meanwhile, the sheep spend every calorie they gain by running back under the barn every five minutes to escape the black flies.

Jackson town columnist

Meredith Toumayan writes about events and happenings in Jackson for The Republican Journal. You can reach Meredith at meredith.toumayan@gmail.com or 722-3087.

