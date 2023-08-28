Community News

The Jackson Congregational Church (on the corner of Village Road) had a fabulous singalong last Sunday. There were almost 80 people who came out for it, including many from beyond Jackson. Generous donations were made. There is a lot of enthusiasm toward fixing up the walls and the heating/cooling systems.

Don’t forget that the first Sunday service in the church will be on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m., with an ice cream social beforehand at 4 p.m. Come enjoy a renewed sense of community right here in our town.

