The Jackson Congregational Church (on the corner of Village Road) had a fabulous singalong last Sunday. There were almost 80 people who came out for it, including many from beyond Jackson. Generous donations were made. There is a lot of enthusiasm toward fixing up the walls and the heating/cooling systems.
Don’t forget that the first Sunday service in the church will be on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m., with an ice cream social beforehand at 4 p.m. Come enjoy a renewed sense of community right here in our town.
Town Office
The next Select Board meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6:30 p.m.
Rabies Clinic
There will be a free rabies clinic on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Freedom Election Hall, 71 Pleasant St., Freedom. It is free for all Waldo County residents, and only $5 per pet for non-residents. Thank you to the Waldo County Humane Society and the town of Freedom for sponsoring this program. Donations are also gratefully accepted. FMI: Call WCHS, 323-6308, or Freedom Town Office, 382-6178.
Give back/get paid!
Your school district needs you! There are currently 59 positions open in Regional School Unit 3. They range from administrative through teaching, and include coaching, substitute teachers, and custodial work positions.
Do you have an interest you would be willing to share? Mount View High School needs a drama coach, advisers for Library Club and National Honor Society, and directors for Jazz Band and Pep Band. Hopefully there will be members of our community who are willing to come forward and enrich the lives of these students.
Referendum Question 3
Question 3 seems to be the biggie, with far-reaching consequences for the future of our electricity delivery and costs. It is “An Act to Create the Pine Tree Power Co., a nonprofit, customer-owned utility. Do you want to create a new power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine?”
If this question is passed with a "Yes" vote, then the newly formed Pine Tree Power Co. would have the legal power to buy out CMP and Versant (estimated to cost $13.5 billion), in order to provide the bulk of our electricity in Maine (currently CMP provides almost 80% of Maine residents with their electricity). This is why you see a lot of ads against Pine Tree Power from CMP and Versant, or their parent companies, and from citizens in opposition to such a move.
Pine Tree Power would be run by a 13-member board, only six of whom would be designated experts in the field of electricity sourcing and delivery. The other seven members would be representatives from the state’s senate districts.
What would drive their interests in being on an electricity board? It sounds like a great idea to have in-state control of our own electricity, but we still have to purchase it from somewhere, and get it to our doorsteps. Is this new creation, Pine Tree Power, going to have the knowledge base and experience to do this effectively? How will it impact our taxes to make this change to Pine Tree Power? Has there been adequate information shared with regard to exactly how this transition would occur and what it will cost us every month? I have a lot of questions and answers seem hard to find.
And, thinking back to Refendum Question 2, “An Act to Prohibit Campaign Spending by Foreign Governments…,” it makes much more sense when it appears the Pine Tree Power promoters do not want CMP and Versant to be able to spend monies campaigning against the Pine Tree Power Referendum question.
Waldo County Triad auction
Waldo County Triad's annual auction will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, with a preview at 5 p.m., and the auction beginning at 5:45 p.m. Items up for auction include furniture, tools, jewelry, gift certificates and more. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and food concessions.
All this will take place at Tarratine Hall, 153 Main St., Belfast. Waldo County Triad offers a variety of services to improve safety and community for seniors in Waldo County. FMI: WaldoCountyTriad.com.
Happy Birthday to Maria Montessori, born Aug. 31, 1870. She was the first Italian woman to receive a medical degree in the modern era. Her method of educating children is now a worldwide phenomenon.
My own children benefited greatly from the Montessori method. I particularly like the set-up of the classroom to allow for learning at your own pace. She had a great philosophy where you encourage children to wait patiently for their turn, until the child using a particular toy was done with it, rather than force a child, kicking and screaming, to give it up.
She recognized that all play is in fact the work of growing up, and all activities in the classroom are referred to as the child’s work. Maria Montessori recognized the critical importance of bringing up children to be the future charismatic contributors of mankind.
Enjoy your Labor Day weekend and a happy new school year to all students of life and learning.