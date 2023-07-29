Lake days and bay days, we are finally making up for lost time and soaking up as many a summer day on the water as possible.
I have not seen any ticks lately, but between the rain, the heat and the humidity, the woods is the last place I want to be. But, we should continue to be vigilant about those ticks. Even the BBC News had an article about alpha-gal syndrome — which sounds like teenage mean girls but is actually the name of the sugar in disease-carrying Lone Star ticks.
The tick spit triggers a severe allergic reaction in some people, and that allergic reaction can carry over into a sensitivity to eating red meat with hives, difficulty breathing, and gastro issues. The range of the Lone Star Tick on the CDC map is all the way up the coast of Maine to Canada, and inland about a third of the way up the state.
Too hot to fire up your own grill? Be sure to check out Cal’s Burgers & Fries food truck in downtown Brooks by the train station. They have fresh-squeezed lemonade and delicious burgers. Hours are Friday-Saturday dinner, 4-7 p.m., and Sunday lunch, noon-2 p.m. You can now even order ahead online: calsmaine.square.site.
Jackson Corner Church
Come to a singalong! Local musicians, including Don Nickerson, will be performing on Sunday, Aug. 20, 6-7 p.m. at the Corner Church. This adorable classic church, and Jackson landmark, is springing back to life.
The newly elected church board is Don Nickerson, chair; Cheryl Arute, vice chair; Rozita Myers, treasurer; and Shannon Hustus, secretary. Each month there is a meeting at the church, focused on what the next steps will be in reviving both non-denominational Sunday services and more.
Because of its sad lack of use in recent years, the church is in need of paint and polish. If you have any inclination to help spruce up the space, please reach out to Don Nickerson or one of the other board members.
If you wish to make a donation, please send to: Jackson Congregational Church, ℅ Rozita Myers, 373 Moosehead Trail, Jackson, ME 04921.
The next monthly meeting for church membership is Tuesday evening, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. All are welcome to all meetings and events as the church rebuilds membership. As Cheryl said to me, she hopes to see the church become a gathering place for all in times of joy and sorrow and all other instances we experience on the road of life.
Town Office
The Select Board has accepted a three-year plowing contract from Garrett Getchell. The next Select Board meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.
Jackson Library
The Jackson Library, formally known as the Jackson Learning Center and Historical Society, is in need of a new board. Conveniently located behind the Town Office, this space has seen great community use in the not-too-distant past.
In addition to a varied adult reading collection and children’s story hours, they have previously hosted a History of Jackson photo show and spring flower sale fundraisers. If you are at all interested, or have questions, please call the Town Office.
Wild parsnip
On another cautionary note, watch out for the wild parsnip along our roads! These are the tall yellow flowered plants on the verge, their flowers similar to a spray of Queen Anne’s Lace, but their sap is vicious. The town will be mowing, but in the meantime, if you do any clearing on your own, be sure to treat the plant as cautiously as you would poison ivy.
According to the Maine.gov website on invasive plants, wild parsnip sap contains a chemical that causes dermatitis when skin is exposed to sun. Wear safety gear when working with this plant and avoid contact with plant juices. As a contaminant in forage crops, it reduces both weight gain and fertility in livestock. Good to know.
Happy 61st birthday to Spiderman! Stan Lee’s creation of Spiderman in Marvel Comics hit newsstands on Aug. 1, 1962, in Issue 15 of Amazing Fantasy. If you’ve got one of those hanging around the attic, you might want to keep it safe. Happy August!