Finally, the rainy season appears to be past us. We’ve been delighted to have so many end-of-summer visits with friends and family from far and near, from Los Angeles to England and Ireland.
The super moon was super! We took an evening walk that was so bright it felt like Jackson had installed streetlights. And for the first time, maybe because they were backlit by the super moon, we saw Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite train. I had never seen this before, it was like a tiny string of UFOs sliding up from the northern horizon, then disappearing within about five minutes. Seeing them with the naked eye really brings home how extensive mankind's footprint in space has become.
Marsh River Co-op
It's been nine amazing years of supporting local producers and fostering a strong bond within the local community. To mark this special occasion, they're throwing an anniversary bash and you're invited! Date: Wednesday, Sep 13; Time: 5:30; Location: Porch at Marsh River Cooperative. Here’s what’s planned:
Potluck: Bring your favorite dishes to share and indulge in a feast of flavors.
Games: Test your skills in a friendly game of cornhole or Jenga.
Finally meet those friendly faces you see during your co-op visits and enjoy this opportunity to chat, mingle, and strengthen your community ties.
This celebration is all about YOU — the heart and soul of Marsh River Cooperative. Whether you've been with them from the beginning or are just getting started, your presence would make it even more special.
Tattooed Dad’s Brewing Co.
The September schedule is here and it’s rocking. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a Community Yard Sale. Come shop, sell, trade. No drugs, no guns, no outside alcohol. Closed Sept. 8-10. Saturday, Sept. 16, 4-7 p.m., Ando Anderson and Jeff Densmore. Saturday, Sept. 23, 4-7 p.m. Jaded Ravins. Saturday, Sept. 30, 4-7 p.m., Travis Cyr. More to come in October. Jen and Cody say, “Enjoy this last splash of summer and we do hope to see you at the bar!”
Town Office
Select Board is expected to sign the real estate taxes warrant at their Sept. 5 Select Board meeting. Tax bills are due 30 days after their sign-off.
Referendum Question 4
In our continuing review of this November’s referendum questions let’s take a look at No. 4: An Act Regarding Automotive Right to Repair. Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide remote access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities? I, for one, had not even realized that our independent small-scale car repair places were getting squeezed out. It makes sense when you think about how new cars are becoming more computer than car. If you don’t let your average car mechanic have the pass codes, if you will, for the new cars, then how can they ever have a chance of competing and staying in business — and giving customers more, and possibly more competitively priced, options for their car repairs? I was horrified to learn that Downeast Toyota now charges $300 to run those diagnostics.
A “yes” vote would allow independent car repair shops access to all car diagnostic tools. A "no" vote opposes allowing motor vehicle owners and independent repair facilities to have access to the vehicle on-board diagnostic systems.
This website also has data on what organizations are funding in support of or in opposition to the referendum.
There are so many fun events coming up in September! Two of my favorites for fiber fanatics are Fiber College at the beautiful Searsport Shores Campground, Sept. 7-10, and Machias Fiber Festival on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.