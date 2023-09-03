Community News

Satellite train and super moon

Starlink Satellite Train illuminated by the Super moon Aug. 30.

 Photo by Meredith Toumayan

Finally, the rainy season appears to be past us. We’ve been delighted to have so many end-of-summer visits with friends and family from far and near, from Los Angeles to England and Ireland.

The super moon was super! We took an evening walk that was so bright it felt like Jackson had installed streetlights. And for the first time, maybe because they were backlit by the super moon, we saw Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite train. I had never seen this before, it was like a tiny string of UFOs sliding up from the northern horizon, then disappearing within about five minutes. Seeing them with the naked eye really brings home how extensive mankind's footprint in space has become.

