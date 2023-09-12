Community News

Jackson Congregational Church

Jackson Congregational Church gets a facelift. Photo by Meredith Toumayan

 Photo by Meredith Toumayan

What a bizarre year! Summer has finally arrived with all the humidity of July and hurricanes galore. I see hay equipment up and down the streets in a frenetic attempt to get those last few bales tied up before the next round of rain.

As I write this, everyone is warily watching the Hurricane Lee forecasts, though as of this morning it is not forecast to make landfall. But, we all know that can change in a hot minute. Interestingly, hurricane expert Michael Lowry tweeted (or do I say “X’d” now?) that “Hurricane Lee is the farthest southeast we’ve ever observed a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic since records began 172 years ago.” Fingers crossed it stays out to sea!

