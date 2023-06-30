Groundhog Day, the movie! Rain and more rain, but everyone is forging ahead with smiles on their faces.
Arts in the Park was in full swing with a wonderful variety of vendors, familiar faces and new ones. Kudos to Helena Melone (Datura Arts) from Brooks, for being Artist of the Year with her fabulous silk paintings reflecting the beauty of nature around us.
On Tuesday, Nancy and I went down to check out the newest local farmers market, Freedom Farmers Market, held in the mill parking area. It was full of vendors selling meats, veggies and cheeses. The farmers were new to us, as they came from down past Freedom way.
We sampled a pesto ricotta, delicious on crackers or pasta; and a maple syrup flavored in bourbon oak casks — scrumptious with vanilla ice cream. The Lost Kitchen shop in the mill was open with lots of fancy kitchen and household items, and of course Erin French’s books. This market will be open every Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.
The Belfast Garden Tours have started up, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and only $5 each visit. I do enjoy the inspiration one gets from these visits, but not sure about trudging through downpours to look at flowers staring at the ground themselves. Fingers crossed for dry weather, as so many of us will be needing hay!
Give ’n’ Take tables
Waldo County Bounty hosts Give ’n’ Take tables across a number of towns. Brooks will have one located on the front porch of the Brooks Town Office.
The hours are basically dawn to dusk. Supply is all dependent on what is gifted to the tables but the set-up is always there, as well as a cooler. There will be a whiteboard up and it’s helpful if people can write what and how much of the veggies/fruit they drop off or pick up. Everyone is welcome, of course, from all towns, cities or states that may be traveling past the site. FMI: Table Coordinator, Lisa Agostini, blastoff@fairpoint.net.
Going up!
Based on the discussions at the State House it seems car inspection fees will be increasing in the foreseeable future, once a previously vetoed bill is passed. Inspection fees would increase from $12.50 to $20 in order to absorb the cost of an electronic system to track issuance of stickers. One of the reasons given for this change was to save the state money on postage as all the associated paperwork for tracking inspection stickers — which are currently mailed back and forth to the garages.
Now, I do feel the pain of the incessantly increasing postage costs, and it does seem absurd in this day and age that the entire state’s inspection sticker process is tracked on actual paper, but it does sting that we have to personally absorb the increased cost of car inspections, partially due to increased postal costs — especially when the USPS took in a $56 billion profit in 2022. (This is where I would insert a screaming face emoji.)
E.B. White
In memory of E.B. White’s birthday on July 11, 1899, who doesn’t love "Charlotte’s Web" and "Stuart Little"? E.B. White chose Maine to spend his best years, dying in North Brooklin on Oct. 1, 1985.
Possibly my very favorite E.B. White piece is an essay called "Memorandum, October 1941." In this essay he shares each and all of the many farm tasks he should be completing for the day: garden supplements, pasture repairs, and many sheep husbandry jobs. He wraps up by saying, “I’ve been spending a lot of time here typing, and I see it is four o’clock already and almost dark so I had better get going.”
This is exactly how I feel about many of my days. And, thank goodness for all his typing, as he brought us all some of the most wonderful stories.
Captions: Louise Shorette officiating for the Celebration of Life for Marty Sarah Moore. Photo by columnist.
Bangor artist, Hunter Law, shares his work at Arts in the Park. Photo by columnist.