Here’s hoping everyone managed to dodge the raindrops on July Fourth. The crazy weather continues but at least there’s less rain. I see the hay farmers cautiously squeezing their cutting into the few sunny days like a high-wire act.
We had a lovely time at the Brooks July Fourth parade. Fire engines and antique cars, and it’s always a pleasure to hear Peter Baldwin’s drummers. We hope there might be more music and even horses in the years to come — more like old times.
Town Office
The Town office will be closed July 14-16. There will be no Planning Board meeting in July, as per summer tradition.
Dancing with the Local Stars
Get ready for an exciting evening of dance performances at the Marsh River Theater in Brooks! The evening will feature line dancing, ballet, tango, Zumba, belly dancing, and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. Regular ticket: $15. Seniors over 62 and children: $10. Tickets available at the door or call (207) 722-4110 or (207) 944-9293 to reserve tickets.
Actors needed!
Feeling a desire to tread the boards yourself? This could be your chance! Marsh River Theater is looking for actors to take part in a production of the comical story, "The Radio Play Disaster." Show dates are July 28 and 29 and Aug. 4 and 5. Please contact Mike ASAP at 323-8316.
Live Kirtan
Looking for something a little different, a cool summer vibe? Come out to hear Jackson native Justin Maseychik on harmonium — with Carla Renzi on drum. Share the rich call-and-response chants of the yogic tradition of kirtan. They will be performing as Darshan Music on Monday evening, July 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m., at the Belfast Music Studio (9 Field St., Ste. 302, Belfast).
Happy Bastille Day! Vive la France! It was 234 years ago, on July 14, 1789, that the Bastille Prison was taken by the French Revolutionaries. I like to think we perhaps inspired them with our own revolution in 1776.
One of the many causes of the French Revolution was that food prices rose by 65% between 1770 and 1790 — believed to have been due to the French government’s lack of control of profiteering. Have our food prices risen that much in the last 20 years…?