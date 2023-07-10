Community News

Here’s hoping everyone managed to dodge the raindrops on July Fourth. The crazy weather continues but at least there’s less rain. I see the hay farmers cautiously squeezing their cutting into the few sunny days like a high-wire act.

We had a lovely time at the Brooks July Fourth parade. Fire engines and antique cars, and it’s always a pleasure to hear Peter Baldwin’s drummers. We hope there might be more music and even horses in the years to come — more like old times.

