Community News

Jackson Pump Truck

Jackson Fire Department was on a call-out in Monroe last week. Here the pump truck is refilling on Back Brooks Road. Photo Courtesy of Paul Toumayan

Jackson Fire Department was on a call-out in Monroe last week. Here the pump truck is refilling on Back Brooks Road. Photo Courtesy of Paul Toumayan

 Photo Courtesy of Paul Toumayan

Here we are, still planning everything around the rain; family barbecues, boat outings, hikes, precisely when the lawn is dry enough to mow before it rains again. I can’t even bear to think about the hay situation up and down the East Coast. The Boston Globe reported that Massachusetts has had the rainiest summer — so far — in over 150 years. After one recent rainstorm, Plum Island’s beaches were closed for over a week because of effluent coming down the Merrimack River, unheard of in the decades I lived down there. And, it seems, if it’s not flooding it’s burning. Canada, Hawaii, the Canary Islands. When will it end?

Town Office

Tags

Recommended for you