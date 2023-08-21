Here we are, still planning everything around the rain; family barbecues, boat outings, hikes, precisely when the lawn is dry enough to mow before it rains again. I can’t even bear to think about the hay situation up and down the East Coast. The Boston Globe reported that Massachusetts has had the rainiest summer — so far — in over 150 years. After one recent rainstorm, Plum Island’s beaches were closed for over a week because of effluent coming down the Merrimack River, unheard of in the decades I lived down there. And, it seems, if it’s not flooding it’s burning. Canada, Hawaii, the Canary Islands. When will it end?
Town Office
The Town Office will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. The next Planning Board meeting has been moved to Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. The Planning Board is currently working on revising the Building Notification Form, required to be filed at the Town Office for every new building in town of more than 200 square feet, and, prior to the start of construction. The board felt that the form needed some updating with respect to clarification regarding the process for permits associated with construction in Jackson. Additionally, we are in the process of drafting a short-term rental ordinance to go to vote at the next town meeting. We still have openings on the Planning Board for two alternate members. If interested, please contact the Town Office.
Jackson Congregational Church
The revived Jackson Congregational Church, located on the corner of Village Road and Route 7, is well underway. Services will be every Sunday at 5 p.m. September’s guest pastor will be April Turner from the Freedom Congregational Church. The first service at the Jackson Congregational Church, in over 10 years, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m. All are welcome to come early for an ice cream social at 4 p.m. Referendum Question 2 As promised, I took a closer look at our November election referendum questions, and No. 2 is a little tricky with respect to the whole Pine Tree Power question coming up in No. 3. Question 2 reads: An Act to Prohibit Campaign Spending by Foreign Governments and Promote an Anticorruption Amendment to the United States Constitution. Do you want to ban foreign governments and entities that they own, control, or influence from making campaign contributions or financing communications for or against candidates or ballot questions? At first glance one might think, of course, why would we want to allow any foreign interests to influence any of our politics here in the U.S.? Currently the federal ban on foreign political contributions only applies to elections for actual candidates, not referendum questions. Voting “yes” would also apply the limitation to our referendum questions. It would seem to me that this question, being on the ballot with the Pine Tree Power question (No. 3), may have something to do with backers of the Pine Tree Power initiative slowing down any future campaigning by CMP and Versant. CMP is now a subsidiary of Avangrid, over 80% of which is owned by Iberdrola, a Spanish company. Versant Power is owned by Enmax Corp, a Canadian company. In summary, some people would like to get our power grid out from under foreign control and influence. This question takes a step toward limiting their financial influence going forward. Next week we’ll take a closer look at the Pine Tree Power question and proposal.
Ancient discoveries
Aug. 24 is the 1,944th anniversary of the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius. Despite almost 2,000 years of archaeologists uncovering the people, and pieces of their lives, in the cities of Pompeii, Herculaneum and Stabiae, there continue to be amazing finds. There is a wonderful Instagram page, pompeii_parco_archeologico, which regularly shares new frescos and wall paintings from these sites.
