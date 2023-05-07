Community News

Special town meeting May 2

The Jackson Fire Station is filled with over 154 people for the May 2, 2023, special town meeting and Select Board election.

 Photo by Meredith Toumayan

The Jackson special town meeting on May 2 was some special! The two candidates each ran an impressive campaign. A full half of the registered voters in Jackson turned out to vote for a replacement Select Board member.

Congratulations go to Scott McCormick, who secured the seat with 82 of the 154 votes cast, to 72 votes for Cindy Ludden. It was a remarkable sight to have such a crowd — and clearly unanticipated as we crowded into the Fire Station, rather than the Community Center.

Jackson town columnist

Meredith Toumayan writes about events and happenings in Jackson for The Republican Journal. You can reach Meredith at meredith.toumayan@gmail.com or 722-3087.

