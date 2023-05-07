The Jackson special town meeting on May 2 was some special! The two candidates each ran an impressive campaign. A full half of the registered voters in Jackson turned out to vote for a replacement Select Board member.
Congratulations go to Scott McCormick, who secured the seat with 82 of the 154 votes cast, to 72 votes for Cindy Ludden. It was a remarkable sight to have such a crowd — and clearly unanticipated as we crowded into the Fire Station, rather than the Community Center.
Kudos to these two candidates who ran a grass-roots campaign — phone calls, letter writing, striking up conversations everywhere they went, networking at Tattooed Dad’s. It got me thinking about how a small close-knit community like ours goes about holding town elections. Jackson does not have candidates take out nomination papers weeks in advance of an election; we have nominations from the floor. In Jackson (as in many other small towns) you can just show up, have a friend — or your spouse — say, “I nominate so-and-so” and you are off to the races.
None the less, all of the campaigning is done in advance, but behind the scenes, so you might even show up at a town meeting and have no idea who will stand to run for a given office. Stealth campaigning: the ultimate oxymoron.
I am truly impressed that our two candidates rustled up half our voters for this special town meeting.
RSU 3 public budget meeting
By now you all should have received your Regional School Unit 3 2023-24 School Budget Proposal Information packet in the mail. The public budget meeting will be held Wednesday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Mount View Middle School.
My eyes kind of glaze over at all the numbers in the mailing, but a few things struck me. I am always a bit sad to see funds taken away from teaching positions and supplies for students to fund administrative positions. Superintendent Brown’s letter says that two ed tech positions that are currently unfilled will be reduced, as well as reduced purchases for the athletics department -- though it does not specify what purchases will be dropped.
I also couldn’t help noticing, in the letter by the chair of the Board of Directors, a plea to “Please attend the upcoming public forums that will address the long-term costs for their [the five K-5 elementary schools in the district] upkeep with some future reconfiguration proposals.” I’m very curious as to what these reconfiguration proposals might consist of — closing one or more of these schools, perhaps?
If you have any questions regarding these budgetary decisions, then definitely head on over there on May 24.
Volunteer for RSU 3
Jenny Tibbetts is volunteer coordinator for RSU 3. She is in charge of recruiting, training and tracking all the many volunteers that contribute to our school district. There are volunteer opportunities within the district for every schedule, commitment level and experience level. They are looking for volunteers who are willing to commit to at least an hour each week to assist in our elementary schools during math and reading times. If you are at all interested, please contact Jenny at (207) 568-4640, ext. 1413, or jtibbetts@rsu3.org. Note: Her office hours are Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or by appointment.
Join the parade!
The American Legion Post 50 is seeking participants for the Memorial Day Parade in Unity on Monday, May 29. We will meet at the Unity Town Office area at 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. parade. We will march to the pond cemetery and back. If interested in attending or participating just show up. If you have any questions please call Randal Parker at 323-3412.
Jackson arborist
There’s a new business in Jackson, Ferrell Tree and Garden, 231 Dodge Road. Ian is an arborist licensed by the state of Maine. Contact Ian for tree work plus spring cleanup and related tasks at (207) 869-0325 or ferrelgardens@gmail.com.
Town Office
The next Select Board Meeting will be May 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office. Feel free, as always, to come along and meet your newest Select Board member — if you have not already done so. Or come along just to keep abreast of current topics in our town government.
Backyard birding
I’ve been lucky enough to host a Baltimore Oriole at my feeders. He seems to like the suet blocks I have out. He chows down for minutes at a time — which kind of surprised me because according to allaboutbirds.org they like to stab their closed bill into soft fruits, then open their mouths to cut a juicy swath from which they drink with their brushy-tipped tongues.
Happy Mother’s Day! May your gardens be filled with the blues, golds, reds, and oranges of our spring feathered friends.
Correction
The Jackson column in the May 4 Republican Journal incorrectly named Debbie Ludden (who resigned) instead of Cindy Ludden as the candidate running for the open Select Board seat.