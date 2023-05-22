Now if only this wind could blow away the ticks as easily as it blows away the black flies. I find it terrifying that a 59-year-old man in Sagadahoc County died of the tick-borne illness, Powassan.
Maine CDC claims it is a rare illness, with only 25 cases reported in the U.S. since 2015. However, 15 of those cases were identified in Maine, and four of those in 2022. I’m just saying, be tick vigilant!
Brown-tail moth caterpillars have been sighted alive and well in Jackson.
A reader reached out to me and cautioned that suet blocks for the birds, in the heat of the summer, can gum up their beaks and feathers, or turn rancid and make them ill. So, no more suet for the summer. I am enjoying hummingbirds at my feeders and barn swallows chattering away as they refurbish their nest in our barn.
Happy days
Happy 90th birthday to Molly Hamel! Family came to celebrate her special day from as far away as Paris, France, Austria and throughout the U.S.
Happy May birthday to one of my nephews, George, and to my sister, Diana.
Happy anniversary to my brother Chris and his wife Tammy, and to my parents, Bill and Kathleen. So much to celebrate in the month of May!
Speedy recovery
We wish Don Nickerson a speedy recovery after his surgery.
Condolences
Heartfelt condolences to the family of Clarence E. Bickford Jr. He spent his life as an active citizen of Waterville, but he grew up here in Jackson on Village Road. Many of you will remember his father, Jack Bickford — our village blacksmith — and his mother Loulie.
Swap Shop
Many have been eager to see the reopening, post-pandemic, of the Swap Shop next to the Jackson transfer station. The Swap Shop will begin accepting donations as of Sunday, June 4. The hours will be the same as the transfer station, 8-5 on Sundays.
Please make sure that any items donated are clean, gently used, and in working order. Items will be moved on after 30 days in the shop, so if something piques your interest — grab it.
Town Office
Please note that the Town Office will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. The next Select Board meeting will be Tuesday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. A representative from Unitel will be coming to present, and answer questions, about expanding broadband internet access in Jackson. All are welcome to attend — as always.
Tire recycling
Just a reminder, while you are out there in the brush, collecting live ticks and dead tires, Jackson residents may bring tires — off the rims — to the transfer station each week. There is a total limit of 10 tires per week, and for this reason there is a sign-up sheet with Janice for when you plan to bring tires to the transfer station. Please see her the week before you bring them to sign up.
Plant Swap
Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. for a plant swap at Marsh River Cooperative. This event is open to all, and completely free. Do you have any plants that you'd like to share? Whether you have a surplus of houseplants, garden perennials, or even potted herbs, bring them to the swap! Additionally, Three B's Organics will offer vegetable, flower and herb seedlings for sale. This will be a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow plant enthusiasts, expand your green collection, and support local growers.
Have a lovely Memorial Day Weekend with your family and friends! And remember the numerous parades in towns all over the county, should you want to attend, or if you happen to be driving somewhere, on Monday morning.