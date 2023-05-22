Community News

Wood fired pizza

Columnist and husband enjoy scrumptious wood fired pizza at Toddy Pond Farm.

 Photo by Paul and Meredith Toumayan

Now if only this wind could blow away the ticks as easily as it blows away the black flies. I find it terrifying that a 59-year-old man in Sagadahoc County died of the tick-borne illness, Powassan.

Maine CDC claims it is a rare illness, with only 25 cases reported in the U.S. since 2015. However, 15 of those cases were identified in Maine, and four of those in 2022. I’m just saying, be tick vigilant!

Jackson town columnist

