Solstice sunset

Solstice sunset on Penobscot Bay.

 Photo by Meredith Toumayan

I wonder, if I had $250,000 in spare change, would I hand it over for a ride on the Titan, down to the Titanic? I imagine if I had such vast sums burning a hole in my pocket, I might choose to spend it on something that would not get me killed.

I tend to like activities that do not have a zero sum game outcome. If it goes wrong you are not likely to die — no skydiving, no climbing Everest, and certainly no submarines of any kind for me. Your life for an adventure, simply for the sake of it? I don’t understand it. May their souls rest in peace.

