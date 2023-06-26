I wonder, if I had $250,000 in spare change, would I hand it over for a ride on the Titan, down to the Titanic? I imagine if I had such vast sums burning a hole in my pocket, I might choose to spend it on something that would not get me killed.
I tend to like activities that do not have a zero sum game outcome. If it goes wrong you are not likely to die — no skydiving, no climbing Everest, and certainly no submarines of any kind for me. Your life for an adventure, simply for the sake of it? I don’t understand it. May their souls rest in peace.
On another note, stock up on your Forever Stamps. The price will be increasing again, from 63 cents per first class letter stamp, to 66 cents on July 9.
Town Office
The Town Office will be closed on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4. The next Select Board meeting will be Tuesday, July 11, 6:30 p.m. Lots of people are excited to register boats with the nice weather finally here.
Please note that you must have a VIN number to register a boat. If you have begged, borrowed or stolen (joking!) a boat that does not appear to have a VIN number anywhere on her, you may apply to the state of Maine for a VIN number through the Town Office.
Tattooed Dad Brewing Co.
Mark your calendars for summer fun at our local brew pub. Everyone is welcome even if you don’t have any tats. Music is on Saturdays, 4-7 p.m. July’s line-up is as follows: July 1: Travis Cyr (roots); July 8: CLOSED; July 15: Jaded Ravins (Americana); July 22: The Once Over (rock); July 29: Milk & Honey Rebellion (party). Regular hours are Friday and Saturday 3-7 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.
News from Away
Debbie Ludden got in touch to share that she is continuing her best life in politics in Arizona. She has recently become a precinct committeeman (PC) in her district, which is an official representative for the Arizona Republican Party.
Jackson Corner Church
Are you interested in breathing new life into the Jackson Corner Church? Finding a way to hold services in our community? There will be a meeting Wednesday, July 5, at the Jackson Church at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in the future of the church, including the election of new officers.
The Jackson Corner Church is a lovely piece of Jackson’s history. It was built in 1841 at a cost of $827.42. Originally called the Jackson Congregational Church, it has seen over 40 different ministers leading services over the last 180 years.
Waldo County Triad
Here’s a wee reminder of a local organization that exists for the health and safety of those over age 50. Waldo County Triad is a program combining law enforcement, community services and seniors in an effort to help seniors be safer in their community.
Most of their services are free and include such things as: cell phones for 911 calls; unwanted medication collections; help with creating Files of Life for health information and locating it for emergency personnel to find easily. For more information (and to volunteer!) or to read their newsletter go to waldocountytriad.com.
July 4
Have the best Independence Day! Happy Fourth of July! Be safe with those fireworks!
Fittingly, July is also National Watermelon, Hot Dog and Ice Cream month. And, Happy Canada Day on July 1 to our neighbors to the north!