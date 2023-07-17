Janet Mills has signed into law a new budget for the state of Maine, and it has all kinds of progressive improvements to help the people of Maine.
This budget includes funds to support behavioral health initiatives in both adults and children; general funds for our ongoing opioid crisis — plus funds specifically for a treatment facility in Kennebec or Washington County.
Additionally there are increases in funding for educational initiatives, apprenticeship programs and toward expanding the Maine Career Exploration program. This allows high school students the opportunity to have paid work experiences; and enhancing recruitment and job related support to targeted groups who are underrepresented in Maine’s workforce — this includes older workers and people who have disabilities. It seems the state of Maine really needs all the programs it can provide to enhance the worker base throughout the state.
School supplies
I realize summer vacation has only just begun, but Waldo Community Action Partners wants you to know that they are planning now for the distribution of free school supplies for eligible families. The first pick-up date is Tuesday, Aug. 15, from Mount View School. Applications for the program are available at the Jackson Town Office and online at waldocap.org/backpacks2023.
Chicken Barbecue
Still craving some tender juicy chicken barbecue? Did you somehow miss one of the July 4 barbecues? Here’s your opportunity — American Legion Post 50 in Unity is sponsoring a chicken barbecue on July 29. They will be serving from noon until it’s all gone. Dine in or take out from 108 Windermere Lane, Unity. Cost is $12 per meal — includes half a chicken, barbecue sauce, baked beans, roll, chips, dessert and beverage.
Town Office
Thirty-day notices for tax liens will be mailed out on July 25. This notice informs property owners in Jackson that on, or after, the 30th day of mailing, a tax lien will be placed against their real estate for the amount of real estate taxes in arrears, plus administrative expenses such as the cost of sending the certified letter. Interestingly, the 4% late fee which has been accruing since last October is suspended for those 30 days.
The town of Jackson is looking for plow bids for the coming winter. If interested, get your bid in before the next Select Board meeting on Tuesday, July 25, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Food Pantry will be open on Friday, July 21, at 9 a.m.
Got electricity?
Then you’ve got an electric bill. And, it’s going up — again! I thought we were done with the climbing dollar amount on our electric bills with the recent increases due to new rates of the electricity suppliers. But, this past week the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved electricity distributors (CMP and Versant) to implement their own rate increases.
In summary, it appears CMP customers will see an increase of approximately $6/month implemented over the next 18 months. As a reminder, CMP and Versant provide the infrastructure for the delivery of the electricity — poles, wires, etc. — and they petitioned the state for an increase to their rates due to the need for modernizing the grid, improving reliability, in anticipation of expected load growth. This is about 37% of our total bill.
The biggest portion of our bills, about 59%, still goes to the suppliers. That electricity supply is obtained on the open marketplace and is highly volatile and driven by the cost of natural gas. In New England, about half of our electricity is generated via natural gas. So all bets are off on those amounts continuing to change.
If you have Versant, it looks like their rate increase will ultimately be more around $11-$12/month. If you’re interested in listening to the entire Maine PUC chairperson’s news briefing, it is posted online.
History note
July 20-30 is the anniversary of the great locust plague in 1874. The largest swarm ever recorded of the Rocky Mountain locust was seen on the Great Plains, reaching from Canada to Texas. It was said that they blocked out the sun and destroyed farms in a matter of minutes.
I sure am hoping this climate change doesn't bring us a plague of locusts — I'll take the rain! Have a great week.