Community News

We had a lovely time at MOFGA’s Homesteading Day on Saturday, June 10. Luckily the weather cooperated. There was a series of tents with various homesteading crafts and talents being demonstrated. We had a group of wool spinners, alongside weavers, woodworkers and broom makers.

It was all very hands-on with volunteer time and materials supplied. The community potluck luncheon was excellent, as were the bean hole beans. A must for your calendar next year.

Tags

Jackson town columnist

Meredith Toumayan writes about events and happenings in Jackson for The Republican Journal. You can reach Meredith at meredith.toumayan@gmail.com or 722-3087.

