We had a lovely time at MOFGA’s Homesteading Day on Saturday, June 10. Luckily the weather cooperated. There was a series of tents with various homesteading crafts and talents being demonstrated. We had a group of wool spinners, alongside weavers, woodworkers and broom makers.
It was all very hands-on with volunteer time and materials supplied. The community potluck luncheon was excellent, as were the bean hole beans. A must for your calendar next year.
Ongoing opioid crisis
It’s a sad topic to bring up on a beautiful summer day, but the opioid crisis, and specifically fentanyl deaths, is all around us — every single town, yours and mine. The numbers of overdoses and deaths have been climbing, and continue to do so.
The University of Maine has a report out with the information from 2021, Maine’s Overdose Data and the Fentanyl Epidemic, which can be read at: https://legislature.maine.gov/doc/7889. Of the 636 drug deaths in 2021, 77% of them were directly attributable to fentanyl. It is being mixed with cocaine and methamphetamines.
People most likely have no idea they are playing Russian Roulette with every high. If you, or someone you know, is suffering from addiction, helpful resources are readily available: Call 211 or text your ZIP Code to 898-211, email info@211Maine.org, or visit the Maine 211 website. God be with the souls lost to this tragedy.
School board votes
Twenty-eight Jackson residents cast votes for the four candidates running for school board directors (and one write-in) on June 13 (with two absentee ballots). Seventeen voters cast a "yes" ballot for the Regional School Unit 3 budget, and 11 voted "no." One day, perhaps, taxpayers may actually force RSU 3 back to the drawing board on their budget.
Town Office
Next Select Board meeting will be Tuesday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. Next Jackson Food Pantry will be Friday, June 23, 9 am. Town Office will be closed Thursday, June 29.
Happy summer
Happy summer solstice! My thoughts are always drawn to the great stone circles of Britain at this time, such as Stonehenge. The stones near Amesbury at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, were set up in about 2500 BC, and were carefully designed to align with the movements of the sun.
It is likely that people gathered at Stonehenge at both midsummer and midwinter solstices to conduct rituals and ceremonies relating to the changing seasons. On the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, the sun rises up and beams down an avenue of stones (over 13 feet high), unobstructed, and into the center of the circle.