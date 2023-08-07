If you are a fiber person of any fibery craft — spinning, knitting, crochet, cross-stitch, you name it — and you’d like to get together with like-minded folks, there are so many choices in Belfast and beyond.
In addition to the Jackson Spinners group which I organize and which meets twice a month at local farms and the Marsh River Co-op, Heavenly Yarns has a Tuesday afternoon knit group, the Belfast Free Library has a knit group on Wednesday afternoons, and Waterfall Arts has just begun a Second Saturday (morning) Stitch social. Belfast Fiber Arts has an impressive array of looms to rent and classes for those with a hankering to weave. Be sure to check their websites for details and updates.
Marsh River Co-op at Common Ground
For the first time our own Marsh River Co-op will have a presence at this important event! Would you consider volunteering to represent the Co-op for a shift in our booth in the Social and Political Action Tent at the Common Ground Country Fair, Sept. 22-24?
The Co-op is looking forward to sharing its mission and all that the Co-op offers to the surrounding communities. They are asking for three hour shifts. There will be a limited number of free passes for each day for volunteers. If you are available to spread the word about your Co-op, please email Cheryl at zengardener58@gmail.com.
Property Tax Stabilization Program
Well, I guess it was great while it lasted, but it is no more. Those who did submit an application to freeze their taxes for 2023 will receive that “freeze” on their 2023 tax bill. However, the Property Tax Stabilization Program has been repealed by the state Legislature in response to concerns regarding inequity and reimbursement costs (to the towns). There will be no re-application process.
This Nov. 7 is an election day with a ballot on which there will be no people. It will be a ballot of eight(!) referendum questions. I don’t know if you find these questions as confusing as I do, keeping in mind the writers of said questions seem to want them to be confusing, but I thought I’d take a closer look at them as Election Day draws nearer. There will be public commentary on either side of each question as we go forward. If you’d like a sneak preview, there is a summary at maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html.
Town Office
The next Planning Board meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., at the Town Office. Among other items, we will be reviewing a draft for a proposed Short-Term Rental Ordinance, and an updated Lot Registration form. All are welcome.
Happy 30th anniversary to the Jackson Food Pantry! That is a lot of years of helping folks keep food on the table, through recessions and high unemployment, crazy gas prices and a pandemic. Thank you!