Community News

Bales in Monroe

Rolling those round bales, Route 141, Monroe.

 Photo by Meredith Toumayan

If you are a fiber person of any fibery craft — spinning, knitting, crochet, cross-stitch, you name it — and you’d like to get together with like-minded folks, there are so many choices in Belfast and beyond.

In addition to the Jackson Spinners group which I organize and which meets twice a month at local farms and the Marsh River Co-op, Heavenly Yarns has a Tuesday afternoon knit group, the Belfast Free Library has a knit group on Wednesday afternoons, and Waterfall Arts has just begun a Second Saturday (morning) Stitch social. Belfast Fiber Arts has an impressive array of looms to rent and classes for those with a hankering to weave. Be sure to check their websites for details and updates.

