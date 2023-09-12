What a bizarre year! Summer has finally arrived with all the humidity of July and hurricanes galore. I see hay equipment up and down the streets in a frenetic attempt to get those last few bales tied up before the next round of rain.
As I write this, everyone is warily watching the Hurricane Lee forecasts, though as of this morning it is not forecast to make landfall. But, we all know that can change in a hot minute. Interestingly, hurricane expert Michael Lowry tweeted (or do I say “X’d” now?) that “Hurricane Lee is the farthest southeast we’ve ever observed a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic since records began 172 years ago.” Fingers crossed it stays out to sea!
Tax bills
Jackson real estate taxes will be due on Oct. 5. Your bill will cover the period from Feb. 1, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024. The mill rate has dropped to $13.60. Keep in mind that Jackson has completed a town-wide revaluation of every property. Hopefully your bill will stay much the same with the higher valuation being balanced out by the new lower mill rate.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Mark and Sarah Soisson on their new baby girl, Nyah! It’s wonderful to know there are growing families in Jackson.
Jackson Congregation Church
It is so wonderful to see new life breathed into the church on the corner, Jackson Congregational Church. It has been a hive of activity with scraping and painting, indoors and out. A big thank-you goes out to Don Nickerson, Monty Dunphy and Mark Tibbetts for their volunteer work. Services have begun at 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons. On Sept. 17 the guest pastor will be Paul Flynn, from Freedom Congregational Church.
Town Office
The roadsides have been trimmed, yay! Mark your calendars, the town will be holding a Brown Goods day in October, details to come. The next Select Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Office.
The town has submitted grant applications for heat pumps to be installed in both the Community Center and the transfer station building. The town is still very much in need of a board for our Jackson Learning Center and Historical Society. If you are interested and think you might be a good fit, please stop by the Town Office for more details.
Spay/neuter clinic
There will be a low-cost spay/neuter clinic for cats specifically, locally in Newburgh on Sept. 19. Cost is $10 for females and $7 for males. This includes their rabies vaccine as well. If you are interested in a spot, it is first come, first served, with payment required in advance to secure an appointment. Please reach out to Perri Katherine Small, 659-2158 (text or call — although text is preferred) or through Facebook Messenger if you are interested in a spot!
Referendum Question 5
“Resolution: Proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine Regarding the Timing of Judicial Review of the Determination of the Validity of Written Petitions. Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to change the time period for judicial review of the validity of written petitions from within 100 days from the date of filing to within 100 business days from the date of filing of a written petition in the office of the Secretary of State, with an exception for petitions filed within 30 calendar days before or after a general election?”
Wow, that’s a lot of words for a question that seems pretty straightforward. It is basically asking us if we want to allow state employees more time to check petitions for fraud, such as duplicate or fake signatures. A yes vote would allow them 100 business days, instead of a straight 100 days, to do this work. Apparently the last slew of petitions they received required them to work excessive overtime to complete the task. It does not change any other rules, or time frames, around filing a petition.